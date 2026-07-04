NASCAR Cup Chicagoland starting lineup: Denny Hamlin beats Larson to pole by 0.001s
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were separated by just 0.001s in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Chicagoland
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway, securing his 52nd career pole and his fourth of the 2026 season.
It was a nail-bitter for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, with Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports nearly matching Hamlin on his own qualifying lap. He will start on the outside of the front row, just 0.001s slower than Hamlin.
The RFK Racing duo of Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski will start third and fourth, respectively. It's then a trio of JGR drivers with Ty Gibbs fifth, Christopher Bell sixth, and Chase Briscoe seventh.
Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and William Byron filled out the remainder of the top ten.
"I gotta be honest with you, I got extremely lucky," said Hamlin, who remarked that his goal was P12 due to his early run in the order. "Anyone that goes out right now beats me. We got lucky these last 12 guys just got stuck in the sun. The track is very temperature sensitive. It gets a little bit of sun on it and it slows way up. I think we got really fortunate there with the timing of that, and we hit our lap pretty decent considering when we went out."
Hamlin enters this race as the new championship leader, one point ahead of Tyler Reddick in the regular season standings. Reddick will start 13th on Sunday.
Qualifying recap
With storms approaching, qualifying got underway with J.J. Yeley as the first driver out on track. Michael McDowell did not take part after three inspection failures, which also means he will have to serve a pass-through during the race.
Herbst led the way in Friday practice, and he set the early benchmark in qualifying at 30.576s. He remained P1 until 23XI Racing teammate Reddick toppled him with s 30.523s lap.
Cody Ware got into the wall at the exit of Turn 2, and had to abandon his lap without putting up a time.
It was a Toyota party at the front, and Reddick held the lead until yet another 23XI driver went to the top with Wallace running a 30.420s. However, it did not last long as his boss went out next and bested him. Hamlin a 30.296s, and it was going to be tough for anyone to beat that lap.
As the session progressed, it was RFK Racing that had a real run at Hamlin. Keselowski got within three tenths, and Buescher was just 0.015s away from having the fastest lap.
As the track cooled down with increased cloud cover from inclement weather approaching, speeds picked up. Several drivers had a shot at pole, and Larson was all over Hamlin, but ended up missing Hamlin's pole lap by 0.001s as they nearly tied.
2026 NASCAR Cup Chicagoland Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|1
|
Denny Hamlin
|2
|Kyle Larson
|3
|Chris Buescher
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|6
|Christopher Bell
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|9
|Chase Elliott
|10
|William Byron
|11
|AJ Allmendinger
|12
|Alex Bowman
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|16
|Zane Smith
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|18
|Riley Herbst
|19
|Ross Chastain
|20
|Ryan Preece
|21
|Connor Zilisch
|22
|Erik Jones
|23
|Austin Cindric
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|25
|Austin Dillon
|26
|Daniel Suarez
|27
|Ty Dillon
|28
|Corey Heim
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|30
|Shane van Gisbergen
|31
|Joey Logano
|32
|Noah Gragson
|33
|Cole Custer
|34
|Josh Berry
|35
|Austin Hill
|36
|JJ Yeley
|37
|Cody Ware
|38
|Michael McDowell
Share Or Save This Story
Denny Hamlin says Michael Jordan is 'finding out'
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Pocono 2026
Denny Hamlin wins third consecutive NASCAR Cup race, beating Reddick at Pocono
Latest news
Ryan Preece felt like NASCAR TV pried into a personal exchange over his radio
Michael McDowell faces multiple penalties after three inspection failures
NASCAR Cup Chicagoland starting lineup: Denny Hamlin beats Larson to pole by 0.001s
Ty Gibbs moves on from Sonoma strategy decision
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments