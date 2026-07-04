Michael McDowell faces multiple penalties after three inspection failures

The weekend has gone sideways for the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Michael McDowell, and not on the track.

McDowell's car failed inspection three different times, which means they have several penalties coming their way.

First of all, the car chief has been ejected for the remainder of the race weekend. Secondly, they were not permitted to take part in qualifying, and will start last (38th) in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race.

However, it doesn't stop there. Once the green flag flies, McDowell will have to serve a pass-through penalty, and could fall close to a lap down in the process.

All other Cup cars passed pre-race inspection without issue.

McDowell enters this race 21st in the championship standings, 32 points below the Chase cut-line.

Denny Hamlin secured pole position for NASCAR's long-awaited return to Chicagoland after seven years away, besting Kyle Larson by just 0.001s. The race starts at 6pm EST on Sunday, as part of three consecutive weeks with Sunday night Cup races.