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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Darlington

NASCAR Cup Darlington starting lineup: Tyler Reddick beats Bubba Wallace to pole

"I damn near wrecked," said Reddick, who hit the wall on his way to earning pole position for Sunday's race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

In a tricky qualifying session at Darlington Raceway, Tyler Reddick went fastest of all with a 29.072s lap, even while hitting the wall at the exit of Turn 4.

The closest driver to the championship leader in qualifying was the same driver closest to him in the championship standings -- 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace, who ended the session 0.126s behind the pole-sitter.

"Gosh, I came off of (Turn) 2 and I asked Billy (Scott, crew chief) how was it and he said really good," said Reddick, who now has 13 career poles in the Cup Series. "Believe it or not, I tried to take it easy and just finish the lap in (Turns) 3 and 4. I just overdid the throttle and knew I was in trouble about a third of a way through, but unfortunately, knew if I lift, I'm not going to have a good lap, so I just had to hit the wall at that point."

There were no incidents during the session, but several cars touched the wall, as is to be expected at Darlington. McDowell, Jones, Gibbs, and Hocevar were some of the drivers with the biggest contact with the wall, and Hocevar -- who also hit the wall in practice -- smacked it twice during his lap.

Busch and RCR teammate A. Dillon held the two fastest times for a bit, but the pace rapidly picked up as the final two cars went out onto the track.

It began with Keselowski, but his time on the provisional pole was short-lived. Reddick rocketed to the top of the time sheets, almost four full tenths quicker in a stunning lap. He also hit the wall at the exit of Turn 4.

His teammate tried to match him, but Wallace ultimately slotted into second, 0.126s behind. Hendrick drivers were the closest to 23XI, with Chase Elliott qualifying third, Kyle Larson fourth, and then the RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski leading Ford in fifth.

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Darlington Starting Lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 29.072   169.152
2 23 USA Bubba Wallace Toyota 29.196 0.124 168.434
3 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 29.319 0.247 167.727
4 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 29.377 0.305 167.396
5 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 29.424 0.352 167.129
6 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 29.443 0.371 167.021
7 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 29.476 0.404 166.834
8 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 29.478 0.406 166.823
9 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 29.500 0.428 166.698
10 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 29.538 0.466 166.484
11 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 29.550 0.478 166.416
12 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 29.570 0.498 166.304
13 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 29.601 0.529 166.130
14 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 29.613 0.541 166.062
15 48 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 29.624 0.552 166.001
16 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 29.677 0.605 165.704
17 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 29.708 0.636 165.531
18 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 29.721 0.649 165.459
19 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 29.723 0.651 165.448
20 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 29.731 0.659 165.403
21 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 29.776 0.704 165.153
22 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 29.785 0.713 165.103
23 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 29.819 0.747 164.915
24 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 29.825 0.753 164.882
25 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 29.847 0.775 164.760
26 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 29.878 0.806 164.589
27 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 29.885 0.813 164.551
28 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 29.889 0.817 164.529
29 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 29.912 0.840 164.402
30 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 29.980 0.908 164.029
31 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 29.997 0.925 163.936
32 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 30.091 1.019 163.424
33 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 30.125 1.053 163.240
34 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 30.309 1.237 162.249
35 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 30.422 1.350 161.646
36 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 30.584 1.512 160.790
37 66 USA Timmy Hill Ford 32.044 2.972 153.464

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