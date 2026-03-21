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NASCAR Cup Darlington

Three NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after Darlington inspection failures

Three Cup teams failed twice in pre-race inspection at Darlington, including Chase Elliott

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Darlington is the latest race to feature some inspection issues at the start of the weekend. Ahead of NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying, three Cup teams failed inspection twice, resulting in some penalties.

They were the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott, the #17 RFK Racing Ford of Chris Buescher, and the lone open entry in the field -- the #66 Garage 66 Ford of Timmy Hill.

As a result, Elliott's car chief Matt Barndt, Buescher's car chief Josh Sisco, and Hill's car chief Dylan Roberts have all been ejected. All three have also lost their pit stall selection, and will get whatever stalls are leftover after the rest of the 37-car field selects their own stalls post-qualifying. 

All cars passed on their third attempt, so they will be allowed to qualify and will not face any further penalties.

Inspection failures like this are somewhat common as teams work to find the absolute limit , with four at Las Vegas one week ago (Byron, Cindric, Allmendinger, TDillon), and two at Atlanta a couple of weeks prior (ADillon, McLeod).

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