Four NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after multiple Las Vegas inspection failures
Several Cup teams struggled to get through pre-race inspection at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
During pre-race inspection for the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, four different race teams failed twice ahead of practice and qualifying -- three Chevrolets and one Ford.
As a result, they have all been issued the standard penalties for such failures, which includes the ejection of the car chief for the remainder of the race weekend.
They are the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron, the #2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric, and also both Kaulig Racing entries -- the #16 Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger, and the #10 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon.
All four have also lost their pit stall selection, and will get whatever final four stalls are leftover after the rest of the 36-car field chooses. However, these cars all passed on the third attempt, so they will be allowed to qualify and won’t have to serve any in-race penalties. A third failure would have resulted in a drive-through penalty at the start of Sunday's race, but there were no further reported issues.
Entering this race, none of these cars are in the top ten in points after a rocky start to the year with Byron sitting the highest at 11th, followed Allmendinger in 13th, T. Dillon 21st, and Cindric 30th.
Inspection failures like this are somewhat common, and it happened to both Austin Dillon and BJ McLeod three weeks ago at Atlanta.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Kimi Antonelli apology to Isack Hadjar after Chinese GP sprint contact rejected in awkward video
Four NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after multiple Las Vegas inspection failures
“Probably the toughest rally ever”: Thierry Neuville as brutal Safari wreaks havoc
Alex Albon: Williams "cannot hide" behind F1 2026 car weight
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments