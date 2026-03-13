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NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

NASCAR is changing pit stall cleaning procedures, restricting teams

This week, NASCAR notified teams about the Sanctioning Body's updated

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
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Cole Custer, #41 Haas Factory Team Ford

Cole Custer, #41 Haas Factory Team Ford

Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This week, NASCAR notified crew chiefs about the Sanctioning Body's updated rules for cleaning pit boxes during the race weekend.

Previously, teams would use all manner of tactics and chemicals to ensure as much grip as possible in their assigned stall, looking for any possible advantage while aiming to prevent cars from sliding through their boxes.

But as of March 12th, cleaning of pit box surfaces can now only be done with hand tools, and no chemicals can be used to help with the process. Any cleaning or scraping that could damage the pit box surface, or even more importantly, damage timing loops or discolor any painted lines of the box, will not be permitted.

 

Lastly, NASCAR informed teams that paint chalk will still be permitted on the pit box surface, but only for concrete pit roads. 

NASCAR also said that teams can no longer work on the boxes the night before an event, but only during scheduled team access garage hours on race day. Last November, Denny Hamlin and team notably spent a lengthy period of time cleaning the #11 pit box on the night before the championship race, as did some of their title rivals.

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