NASCAR declares 8/18 'Kyle Busch Day' as tributes pour in

In a fitting tribute for one of the greatest drivers the world has ever seen, NASCAR declared that August 18 would be celebrated as "Kyle Busch Day" in honor of the two numbers (8/18) that he was most closely associated with.

Busch died unexpectedly in May of this year, just a little over a week after winning a Truck Series race in Dover, due to a case of pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. His life and legacy have been celebrated across the sport all season, and now the NASCAR world will have a day to pay their respects year after year.

Tributes poured in from Busch's fans, friends, and fellow drivers alike. His racing resume is up there with the best there have ever been.

But while no one will ever forget the incredible competitor Busch was, it's fitting that many of the greatest memories people have of him are of his character and personality.

There have been plenty of big personalities in racing over the years, but there is only one KFB.