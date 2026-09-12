RFK's playoff drivers could be collected in Keselowski, Spire feud

Chris Buescher doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media but his phone started blowing up on Thursday when Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson suggested that his No. 17 team could get collected in the emerging tension between Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar.

Keselowski crashed as a result of contact from Hocevar early in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway last Sunday. He was furious after the race and said as much in a post-race interview.

Brad Keselowski furious with Carson Hocevar, threatens payback

He was measured when asked about it in a press conference on Saturday but Keselowski also indicated that it wasn’t over between him and the Spire Motorsports youngster either.

Dickerson indicated that the two RFK Racing drivers currently competing in the Chase for the Championship could get dragged into counter-action if their boss chooses to retaliate against Hocevar.

“We don’t want to get in a crashing cars contest,” said Dickerson when speaking to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck on his Gluckcast show. “They’ve got two cars in the Chase, too. What are we doing? What, he wants to dump Carson, so then Carson goes and gets [Chris Buescher]? All these unwritten rules out there. Chase guys, non-Chase guys. It’s like Brad knows these rules; he wrote them. So, if a non-Chase guy wants to do that, OK, then I guess whatever happens, happens. It’s the same to us.

“I can tell you, if Carson is going to get wrecked, there will be a commensurate response.”

Keselowski and Preece both took combative tones in their response.

“Bring it,” Keselowski said. “I'll fight back with anybody in the garage. I'm not afraid of that.”

Preece too.

"Be careful what you look for because you might find it," Preece said.

Meanwhile, Buescher was incredulous that this is even a talking point. He called out Dickerson several times on Saturday for his ‘dumb’ response.

“Yeah, I mean, we just ignore the stupidity and roll on,” Buescher said. “That's one of the dumber things I've heard. So obviously, we have nothing to do with that. This is why I try and stay off social media, but too many people around me do see it and it does get sent to me.

“Next thing you know, I'm working in the shop late at night trying to goof off a little bit and start catching sound bites. “It's just dumb. It's so dumb to say something like that. So yeah, let them do what they'll do.

“Obviously, it's been posted all over the media center and everywhere around the garage, so everyone's going to play into it. We don't want to be a part of that story and I don't know why we are.”

Buescher is 11th in the championship standings and Preece is 15th following one race in the Chase for the Championship. Hocevar is 12th.

Keselowski did not qualify for the 16-team, 10-race playoff format and arguably has the least to possibly lose if retaliating. He will lose points, but that doesn't matter and he will be fined, but he owns RFK Racing.

Hocevar, for his part, says the drama is good for NASCAR business.

"I have to think so," Hocevar said. "I scroll on TikTok or whatever, and I'm pretty much my whole 'for you' page. It's just me on my own page. There's one that got a million something views. That has to be good for the sport. You look at the comments and you can tell it's not all normal NASCAR fans that were getting it on their algorithm.

"We got back 15 something years, look at Richmond stories, or SPEED documentaries with Kevin Harvick v. Ricky Rudd. Bristol with Dale vs. Labonte. Some of these tracks didn't always have the best races but there were some single file races and all people remember are the guys running into each other.

"Those are things that get people talking and are remembered for years."