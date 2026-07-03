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Practice report
NASCAR Cup Chicago

Riley Herbst leads Cup practice in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland

23XI Racing drivers Herbst and Wallace topped the speed charts as NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time in seven years

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

For the first time since 2019, NASCAR is racing at Chicagoland Speedway. Because of that fact, series officials went with a more traditional race weekend format through a 50-minute practice on Friday.

Topping the speed charts was Riley Herbst in the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota, followed by teammate Bubba Wallace. Herbst lapped the intermediate oval in 30.326 seconds (178.065mph), just 0.023s ahead of Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota.

Kyle Larson was one of three Cup drivers who took part in a test at Chicagoland earlier this year (along with Hamlin and Blaney), and he led the way for Chevrolet in third. Behind the Hendrick Chevy was the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.

All four 23XI drivers ended the session in the top eight, with Corey Heim sixth and Tyler Reddick eighth. Reddick also led the way in the ten-lap, 15-lap, 20-lap, and 25-lap averages. Additionally, Reddick ran more laps than any other driver at 61.

There were no incidents, but Erik Jones felt like something broke after going over the rough bumps, and took his No. 43 to the garage. Several drivers also missed the tight turn-in to get onto the pit lane as they practiced their pit-in, which will be something to watch on Sunday.

"Today was a bit weird"

 

Few drivers ventured into the higher grooves, and no one dared to run right along the outside wall. Reddick hopes that the NASCAR O'Reilly cars (which race on Saturday) will widen out the racing groove. He was also confused by the lack of tire falloff, even with the aged surface.

"I think our Camry is really good," said Reddick. "We don't get a lot of 50 minute practices anymore, but today was a bit weird. The falloff was pretty flat. This is the tire we run at other intermediates where we see a lot of tire falloff. The surface has age to it, but it was just strange. It didn't act like the surface is as old as it is. You're just trying to understand what we can fine tune on our Toyota Camry.

"In general, pretty happy. Feeling pretty good about where we're at. I guess the only thing I'm holding back on -- just confused about -- I thought we were going to be ripping the top today, but it just took forever to clean up. Hopefully those O'Reilly boys will go clean it up for us and we have a wide race track to work with."

NASCAR Cup practice results at Chicagoland

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 43

30.326

   178.065
2 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 54

+0.023

30.349

 0.023 177.930
3 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 42

+0.032

30.358

 0.009 177.877
4 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 40

+0.032

30.358

 0.000 177.877
5 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 47

+0.053

30.379

 0.021 177.754
6
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 56

+0.059

30.385

 0.006 177.719
7 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 42

+0.072

30.398

 0.013 177.643
8 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 61

+0.092

30.418

 0.020 177.526
9 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 55

+0.144

30.470

 0.052 177.223
10 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 52

+0.150

30.476

 0.006 177.189
11 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 59

+0.207

30.533

 0.057 176.858
12 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 40

+0.218

30.544

 0.011 176.794
13 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 50

+0.235

30.561

 0.017 176.696
14 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 55

+0.244

30.570

 0.009 176.644
15 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 43

+0.247

30.573

 0.003 176.626
16 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 56

+0.260

30.586

 0.013 176.551
17 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 57

+0.278

30.604

 0.018 176.448
18 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 43

+0.285

30.611

 0.007 176.407
19 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 49

+0.290

30.616

 0.005 176.378
20 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 37

+0.309

30.635

 0.019 176.269
21 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 50

+0.357

30.683

 0.048 175.993
22 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 58

+0.376

30.702

 0.019 175.884
23 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 49

+0.385

30.711

 0.009 175.833
24 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 49

+0.387

30.713

 0.002 175.821
25
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 50

+0.388

30.714

 0.001 175.816
26 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 41

+0.401

30.727

 0.013 175.741
27 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 29

+0.412

30.738

 0.011 175.678
28 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 48

+0.423

30.749

 0.011 175.615
29 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 29

+0.437

30.763

 0.014 175.536
30
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 42

+0.482

30.808

 0.045 175.279
31 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 50

+0.517

30.843

 0.035 175.080
32 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 41

+0.526

30.852

 0.009 175.029
33 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 33

+0.527

30.853

 0.001 175.023
34 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 53

+0.568

30.894

 0.041 174.791
35 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 15

+0.618

30.944

 0.050 174.509
36 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 33

+0.648

30.974

 0.030 174.340
37 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 39

+0.742

31.068

 0.094 173.812
38 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 14

+1.025

31.351

 0.283 172.243
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