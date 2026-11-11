NASCAR Cup

Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award

"I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it," said Samantha as Kyle Busch has been named 2026's NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 11, 2026, 1:15 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Samantha Busch at NASCAR Awards (via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver, joining Dale Earnhardt as the only drivers to ever win the award posthumously. Chase Elliott had won the award every year between 2018 and 2025, but withdrew his name from consideration and urged his fans to vote for Kyle this season.

On the red carpet for the NASCAR Award's banquet in Miami, his wife Samantha spoke about just how much he wanted to win this award in life, saying: "Winning the Most Popular Driver award, he wanted it so bad. He would try to rally the fans, and there was one year I think, he didn't see Chase (Elliott) out here or maybe Chase didn't come and he was like, 'I got it, I got it.' He was so excited and then he didn't. And so he called NASCAR and he was like, 'I want to see the numbers. How far off was I? Was I close?' Kyle was very competitive, and he took this no differently."

Later that night, Samantha took the stage to accept the award for Kyle, who died on May 21st of this year at just 41 years old.

Samantha Busch full acceptance speech

"First of all, I'd like to say congrats to Kyle and Katelyn on your championship, and thank you guys so much for everything that you've done for our family. There's been so much love for Kyle from this sport over the past several months, and I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it. He gave so much of his life to racing, and I know it would mean the world to him to see the impact he had on NASCAR and the people who loved it.

"Kyle never changed who he was to make people like him. He was passionate, outspoken and fiercely competitive. He was Rowdy through and through. Whether you cheered for him or booed him, he gave you something to make noise about, and he loved that. To Kyle, that passion was what made this sport so special. Seeing that same passion bring everyone together to honor him has been incredible.

"I especially want to thank Chase Elliott and all the drivers who encouraged their fans to vote for him. That respect from the drivers he raced against means so much. And to the fans, I wish you knew just how much he meant to him. He loved packed grandstands, meeting families and seeing kids light up when he signed an autograph. He knew you spent your hard-earned money and time watching him race and he never took that for granted. He loved racing, and he loved that you did too.

"What makes this award extra special to me is what it gives to (son) Brexton and (daughter) Lennix. They miss their dad in ways that I can't even begin to explain, but through this, they get to see another side of the dad that they love so much. How he made people feel, how much he meant to others, and just how special he really was. And as their mom, that means everything to me. Thank you for this incredible honor and for continuing to show Kyle so much love.

"There was no Rowdy without the fans, and there will never be another Rowdy because there is truly no one else like Kyle. Thank you."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



31 min



Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award





Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup 3 h



Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Kyle Busch





Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead





Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's top Martinsville moments



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's top Martinsville moments





Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte



Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news





Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 5 min



Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award





Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



31 min



Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award





Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 3 h



Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027





Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race



General



Misc General 4 h



Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe