NASCAR Cup
Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award
"I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it," said Samantha as Kyle Busch has been named 2026's NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Nov 11, 2026, 1:15 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Samantha Busch at NASCAR Awards (via James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Kyle Busch is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver, joining Dale Earnhardt as the only drivers to ever win the award posthumously. Chase Elliott had won the award every year between 2018 and 2025, but withdrew his name from consideration and urged his fans to vote for Kyle this season.
On the red carpet for the NASCAR Award's banquet in Miami, his wife Samantha spoke about just how much he wanted to win this award in life, saying: "Winning the Most Popular Driver award, he wanted it so bad. He would try to rally the fans, and there was one year I think, he didn't see Chase (Elliott) out here or maybe Chase didn't come and he was like, 'I got it, I got it.' He was so excited and then he didn't. And so he called NASCAR and he was like, 'I want to see the numbers. How far off was I? Was I close?' Kyle was very competitive, and he took this no differently."
Later that night, Samantha took the stage to accept the award for Kyle, who died on May 21st of this year at just 41 years old.
Samantha Busch full acceptance speech
"First of all, I'd like to say congrats to Kyle and Katelyn on your championship, and thank you guys so much for everything that you've done for our family. There's been so much love for Kyle from this sport over the past several months, and I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it. He gave so much of his life to racing, and I know it would mean the world to him to see the impact he had on NASCAR and the people who loved it.
"Kyle never changed who he was to make people like him. He was passionate, outspoken and fiercely competitive. He was Rowdy through and through. Whether you cheered for him or booed him, he gave you something to make noise about, and he loved that. To Kyle, that passion was what made this sport so special. Seeing that same passion bring everyone together to honor him has been incredible.
"I especially want to thank Chase Elliott and all the drivers who encouraged their fans to vote for him. That respect from the drivers he raced against means so much. And to the fans, I wish you knew just how much he meant to him. He loved packed grandstands, meeting families and seeing kids light up when he signed an autograph. He knew you spent your hard-earned money and time watching him race and he never took that for granted. He loved racing, and he loved that you did too.
"What makes this award extra special to me is what it gives to (son) Brexton and (daughter) Lennix. They miss their dad in ways that I can't even begin to explain, but through this, they get to see another side of the dad that they love so much. How he made people feel, how much he meant to others, and just how special he really was. And as their mom, that means everything to me. Thank you for this incredible honor and for continuing to show Kyle so much love.
"There was no Rowdy without the fans, and there will never be another Rowdy because there is truly no one else like Kyle. Thank you."
Read Also:
NASCAR CupKyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
NASCAR CupBrexton Busch drives NASCAR Cup RCR No. 8 in touching tribute to father Kyle
NASCAR CupSamantha Busch complete speech from emotional Kyle Busch Celebration of Life
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Nick DeGroot
Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
31 min
Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup 3 h
Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
Kyle Busch Remembered: Winning two NASCAR Cup championships at Homestead
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's top Martinsville moments
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's top Martinsville moments
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
Latest news
Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup 5 min
Samantha Busch full speech as she accepts Kyle Busch's Most Popular Driver award
Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead-Miami
31 min
Kyle Busch posthumously wins NASCAR Cup Most Popular Driver Award
Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup 3 h
Jamie Little will not return to NASCAR broadcast booth in 2027
Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race
General
Misc General 4 h
Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe