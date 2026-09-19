Ty Gibbs talks grief, being there for Brexton Busch, and hope of M&M's returning to NASCAR

Earlier this week, Samantha Busch revealed that one of the people who have been right there for her and Kyle's 11-year-old son Brexton is Ty Gibbs. She noted that Ty has been like a 'big brother' to Brexton in recent months.

And this weekend, Gibbs will run a special M&M's livery in tribute to the 23-time Bristol winner. Sadly, Ty knows what Brexton is going through, as his own father Coy died suddenly just hours after he won the 2022 NASCAR O'Reilly Series championship.

"I grew up around Brexton, and he's somebody that I spent a lot of time around when I was younger, too ... Obviously, we've been in pretty similar situations," said Gibbs in a Friday media availability.

"I just think for me, it's just being there for him for whatever he needs, obviously. But (also) just being cool. We can be friends. I think the thing that sucks about people passing is people just want to talk about how much they feel bad for you. I just want to have a good time, especially, I know that Brexton does too. People just don't really understand how to handle grief, because they haven't ever gone through anything like that."

Ty has known Brexton for his entire life, as Kyle spent most of his NASCAR career driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. It was actually Ty who replaced Busch in the JGR Cup ride in 2023.

"I spent time around him when he was a baby, and I was pretty young, too. So, yeah. I really like Brexton," added Gibbs.

Answering a question from Motorsport.com, Gibbs said that while he can help Brexton in his climb up the racing ladder, he doesn't want to be in the spotlight and knows Brexton has "a lot of great people that he can be around too."

"I want to be in the background. I don't want to be in front or the front line of everything. I don't need followers, I don't need people to tell me I'm a great person. I don't want any of that. I just want to be there as a friend for him."

Will M&M's be back for more after Bristol?

As for the tribute paint scheme, the Busch family has been deeply involved in it and Brexton got to help roll it to the hauler at the JGR shop this week. 23 of Busch's 234 NASCAR wins came at Bristol Motor Speedway, and no driver has piloted an M&M's car since Busch in 2022. Mars Inc., the parent company for the iconic candy brand, was eager to be part of this as they also wanted to honor the driver who represented them for almost 15 years.

"It's awesome," said Gibbs of M&M's surprise return. "I grew up around the M&M's car. Being able to see it in person is so cool, especially with the 54 on it, too. Yeah, it's just so cool to be a part of it this weekend. And, obviously, it looks fantastic. So, I'm looking forward to having M&M's."

As for a possible future collaboration with the company beyond Bristol, Ty remarked that he "would love to see it," adding: "I think the M&M's colors look great. The Mars girls and everybody in the family are super special to us, as well. I've known them forever, too, so it's cool to have this opportunity and I'm very honored."

Gibbs won the most recent NASCAR Cup race at Bristol, earning his first-ever Cup win at the half-mile in the 2026 spring race. He will start 13th after qualifying was rained out on Friday.

The Busch family will be at the track for Saturday's 500-lapper, and will be taking part in some of the pre-race ceremonies.

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep