Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now
Wife Brittany wanted it and son Hudson wanted to do it
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
So, as people have noticed by now, Joey Logano is bald.
Completely.
After years of treating an autoimmune issue with hair growth treatments, one that he even turned into a sponsorship with HairClub for Men, the three-time Cup Series champion has finally embraced the chrome dome look.
He calls it ‘hair-o-dynamic,’ for what it’s worth. He was asked about his ‘hair journey’ on Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day and there were some objectively hilarious answers on the topic.
"My hair journey? It don't grow no more."
Logano said it with his signature guffaw.
“I have a, I don’t know what to call it, an autoimmune thing, it’s called alopecia,” Logano explained. “I randomly get these spots and then it eventually comes back. So, I had another flare up and I just decided ‘screw it,’ because this is easier.”
It took some time for Logano to make peace with it but said ‘it’s very refreshing now’ and said that he gave his eight-year-old son Hudson the clippers at some point this winter and told him ‘have fun’ before wife Brittany came home.
“You can do this hair cut at home.”
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Brittany had actually endorsed the decision for quite awhile and Logano told her, ‘hey, whatever you want.’
But Logano has spent so much of this winter actually trying to downplay a narrative that he was somehow ‘not okay.’
“I had been thinking about it and had another flare-up and was just like ‘okay, fine,’ and didn’t think much about it until I got like messages from people asking if I was okay,” Logano said. “And I’m like ‘yeah,’ and I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal.”
Share Or Save This Story
Watch NASCAR star Joey Logano snow drift a 1924 Model T
The stage is set to decide NASCAR's final four
It's deja vu for Bell and another NASCAR final four dogfight
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice
Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”
Tim Cindric returns to Team Penske for 2026 as Scott McLaughlin’s strategist
Latest news
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments