Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

Wife Brittany wanted it and son Hudson wanted to do it

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Edited:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

So, as people have noticed by now, Joey Logano is bald.

Completely.

After years of treating an autoimmune issue with hair growth treatments, one that he even turned into a sponsorship with HairClub for Men, the three-time Cup Series champion has finally embraced the chrome dome look.

He calls it ‘hair-o-dynamic,’ for what it’s worth. He was asked about his ‘hair journey’ on Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day and there were some objectively hilarious answers on the topic.

"My hair journey? It don't grow no more."

Logano said it with his signature guffaw.

“I have a, I don’t know what to call it, an autoimmune thing, it’s called alopecia,” Logano explained. “I randomly get these spots and then it eventually comes back. So, I had another flare up and I just decided ‘screw it,’ because this is easier.”

It took some time for Logano to make peace with it but said ‘it’s very refreshing now’ and said that he gave his eight-year-old son Hudson the clippers at some point this winter and told him ‘have fun’ before wife Brittany came home.

“You can do this hair cut at home.”

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Brittany had actually endorsed the decision for quite awhile and Logano told her, ‘hey, whatever you want.’

But Logano has spent so much of this winter actually trying to downplay a narrative that he was somehow ‘not okay.’

“I had been thinking about it and had another flare-up and was just like ‘okay, fine,’ and didn’t think much about it until I got like messages from people asking if I was okay,” Logano said. “And I’m like ‘yeah,’ and I didn’t realize it was that big of a deal.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

Top Comments

More from
Matt Weaver

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase
More from
Joey Logano

Watch NASCAR star Joey Logano snow drift a 1924 Model T

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Watch NASCAR star Joey Logano snow drift a 1924 Model T

The stage is set to decide NASCAR's final four

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
The stage is set to decide NASCAR's final four

It's deja vu for Bell and another NASCAR final four dogfight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
It's deja vu for Bell and another NASCAR final four dogfight
More from
Team Penske

Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”

Tim Cindric returns to Team Penske for 2026 as Scott McLaughlin’s strategist

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Tim Cindric returns to Team Penske for 2026 as Scott McLaughlin’s strategist

Latest news

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now