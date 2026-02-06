NASCAR Rule Book update bans using hands to deflect air while driving

The NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book received a slew of preseason updates in advance of the final weekend before regular season racing begins next week at Daytona International Speedway.

One marginally altered the qualifying procedures for the Daytona 500 and the other banned the practice of drivers placing their hands against their window nets during qualifying in the pursuit of less drag.

The latter is an update to Section 8.3.2 and is addendum K.

“As determined by NASCAR, once a vehicle exits pit road during a Qualifying attempt, the driver’s hands may not be used to redirect air in any manner including but not limited to, touching the window net, blocking air from entering the cockpit, redirecting air from the window, etc. Non-compliance will result in loss of Qualifying time.”

It’s fitting that the rule is added before The Great American Race as the practice was most common in superspeedway style races at Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta. Drivers would stick their hands up against their window net in the attempt to deflect air away from the cockpit.

Most infamously, Team Penske and Joey Logano wore a webbed left-handed glove during qualifying at Atlanta during qualifying for spring event in 2024. It was picked up by the broadcast and NASCAR fined the driver $100,000 for an illegal modification to safety equipment.

Now NASCAR has ensured that drivers cannot practice this whatsoever.

Daytona 500 qualifying change

During time trials for the Daytona 500, the top two drivers in non-chartered cars will be locked-in and are no longer eligible to race their way into the race. The remainder of the open cars, who did not qualify their way into the race, will attempt to race their way with one spot going into the 500 in each qualifying race.

In the past, a driver who locked in could make the race through qualifying but could then race his way in and that would leave the time trial spot to the next best driver in qualifying speeds.

This just simplifies the process for those watching and competing.

Like last year, there is also the open exemption provisional, and it was awarded to Jimmie Johnson this year. Johnson will compete in the race no matter what happens in qualifying and the qualifying races.

Unlike last year, by accepting the open exemption provisional, he cannot qualify or race his way in and has already forfeited prize money and points. This rule is purely for promotional reasons to ensure that a legendary or marketable driver will not be at risk of missing the race.

Daytona 500 entrants

The Daytona 500 starting lineup will consist of 41 drivers.

36 chartered drivers: AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Denny Hamlin, Riley Herbst, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Zane Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Shane van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace, Cody Ware and Connor Zilisch.

Open exemption provisional:

Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club

Open drivers attempting to qualify or race their way in:

Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports

Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing

Corey LaJoie, RFK Racing

B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports

Casey Mears, Garage 66

Chandler Smith, Front Row Motorsports

JJ Yeley, NY Racing

