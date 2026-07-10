Zane Smith calls out 'coward' Carson Hocevar and criticizes his fanbase

In an appearance on the 'Bussin with the Boys' podcast, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith did not mince words while bluntly discussing his opinion of Carson Hocevar

The two tangled at Chicagoland last weekend, with Smith wrecking Hocevar from behind, ultimately taking himself into the wall with the Spire Motorsport driver. These two were once teammates at Spire as well.

Late in the podcast, which also featured 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst as a guest, they were shown a picture of various Cup stars and asked to describe them with one word.

"Bumf***," said Smith after being shown Hocevar's picture. This led into a deeper discussion about his issues with Hocevar.

"He'll try to talk to you after ,saying 'I don't talk to anybody out there' -- he's full of s***," remarked Smith. "He tries to be your buddy, and then will go and screw you. And so it's like, don't even talk to me in the first place, because one, I don't like you, and we're gonna eventually have a run-in together, so let's just not talk in the first place."

Smith said that he puts on an act of sorts, and focused on an incident at Iowa last year, where he spun off the nose of Hocevar.

"He'll put us both into a bad spot to where it's costing us lap time and neither of us are benefitting from it, so that part gets frustrating," began Smith. "But I remember, he made a mistake -- or I don't know if he made a mistake -- but he wrecked us, and then he spends the rest of the race waving at me, playing nice guy, like 'oh man, I'm so sorry.' And then he goes on social media and posts like 'I don't give a f***' ... If you're going to be the guy hiding behind social media, that's a coward in my opinion. Act that way in person. Say that to my face -- but don't be one way in person, and then hide behind your phone."

Watch: In-car cameras: Smith makes contact with Hocevar

This week, Smith has also been on the receiving end of an onslaught of negative social media comments from Hocevar's growing fan base following what appeared to be an awkward attempt at payback at Chicagoland.

"His fans are the worst part," noted Smith on the show. "Have you ever seen the South Park 'huge guy' that's typing on the keyboard -- those are like all of his fans."

The character he's referencing has been used to call out so-called keyboard warriors and online trolls.

When asked if Hocevar had the worst fan base, Smith replied: "Pretty much."