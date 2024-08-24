"Obviously, I am disappointed that I've been put in a tough spot," said Smith in a release on Saturday.

"I am diligently exploring quality driving opportunities and hope to quickly wrap up my plans for next year. Meanwhile, kudos to our No. 71 Cup team. We've turned our year around this summer with six top-20 finishes in the last ten races, which includes a top-10 last weekend and a runner-up finish in Nashville. With more determination than ever, I will continue to do what I know best and that is to work hard, race my heart out, and prove myself. Thank you to everyone that has and continues to stand behind me."

In addition to Ross Chastain and the recently re-signed Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse has three other NASCAR drivers under contract.

There's 3x Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who is currently running full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he transitions to stock car racing and prepares for his inevitable jump into Cup. He became the first driver in over 60 years to win a Cup race on debut in his dramatic victory at the Chicago Street Course last year.

In January of this year, the team also signed teenaged phenom Connor Zilisch, who has already proven himself to be a raw talent behind the wheel. He earned class victories in the Rolex 24 and Sebring 12 in his first two IMSA starts, collected a pole in his Truck Series debut at COTA, and also won the last four ARCA races he entered. He will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year, driving for JR Motorsports.

This leaves little room for Smith, who is currently on loan to Spire Motorsports from Trackhouse. It's already been announced that Michael McDowell will take over the No. 71 car from Smith in 2025. But Smith is no slouch. The 2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion essentially skipped over the Xfinity Series and is competing in his first full-time season at the Cup level. It started off poorly, but he and Spire have impressively managed to turn things around. A second-place finish at Nashville was the highlight of his season, and he is fresh off a seventh-place finish at Michigan.

Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, Focused Health Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

In their own statement, Trackhouse said the two parties "have mutually agreed to separate at the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing the 25-year-old former NASCAR Truck Series champion to immediately accept other opportunities."

So what are Smith's potential landing spots? His options are limited at the Cup level. There are rumblings that both 23XI Racing and RFK Racing are looking to expand to a third car for 2025. A far more likely destination could be Front Row Motorsports, which is expanding to three cars as well after acquiring a charter from the soon-to-be defunct Stewart-Haas Racing. Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson have already been announced, but with McDowell going to Spire to take Smith's place, could a swap between the organizations be on the cards? It's certainly a possibility and there is a history there. Smith actually drove for FRM en route to his Truck Series title in 2022.

The 25-year-old is not the only full-time Cup driver without a ride secured for next year. Both Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece are looking for new homes heading into 2025.