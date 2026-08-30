Lia Block earns first overall ARA U.S. National Rally win

Taking part in the Ojibwe Forests Rally, Lia Block secured her first overall win at the top level of U.S. Rallying, competing in the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship.

She was in Minnesota for the two-day Ojibwe Forests Rally. Competing in the highly competitive RC2 division, Block won overall alongside co-driver Alex Gelsomino, piloting a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 for Block House Racing.

She completed the rally with a time of 1:44:23.1, beating Javier Olivares and co-driver Leah Brisset by just north of two minutes, as they completed the event in 1:46:24.9.

She previously earned a podium result in the 2026 Olympus Rally, the Southern Ohio Forest Rally, and Rally Colorado, so this weekend's victory is Block's fourth consecutive podium result on the national circuit.

Posting on Instagram, Block said of the victory: "My first overall ARA win. Hard fought but lead from stage one and finished with a 2 minute lead. This one has been a long time coming with the disappointment at Snow Drift earlier in the year. Hard work pays off!

"Thank you to the whole team, car was top notch this weekend."

Block is already an ARA champion in the Open Two-Wheel-Drive (O2WD) division, claiming the crown in 2023 when she was just 16 years old -- the youngest ever to do so.

The Ojibwe Forests Rally is the sixth of eight rounds in the 2026 ARCA National Championship. She currently leads the standings, 21 points clear of Seth Quintero.

The season will close out with the Overmountain Rally Tennessee on September 18–19 and Lake Superior Performance Rally on October 9–10.

Block is the daughter of the late Ken Block, a legendary American rally driver and extreme sports star who lost his life in 2023 snowmobile accident.

Along with years of climbing up the rally ladder, Lia has ventured into the single-seater world as well. She competed in the F1 Academy championship in 2025, finishing ninth in the final standings and earning an impressive victory in Singapore.