Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Other rally

Lia Block earns first overall ARA U.S. National Rally win

The 19-year-old daughter of Ken Block stood on the top step of the podium this weekend in the Ojibwe Forests Rally

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Taking part in the Ojibwe Forests Rally, Lia Block secured her first overall win at the top level of U.S. Rallying, competing in the American Rally Association (ARA) National Championship.

She was in Minnesota for the two-day Ojibwe Forests Rally. Competing in the highly competitive RC2 division, Block won overall alongside co-driver Alex Gelsomino, piloting a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 for Block House Racing.

She completed the rally with a time of 1:44:23.1, beating Javier Olivares and co-driver Leah Brisset by just north of two minutes, as they completed the event in 1:46:24.9.

She previously earned a podium result in the 2026 Olympus Rally, the Southern Ohio Forest Rally, and Rally Colorado, so this weekend's victory is Block's fourth consecutive podium result on the national circuit.

Posting on Instagram, Block said of the victory: "My first overall ARA win. Hard fought but lead from stage one and finished with a 2 minute lead. This one has been a long time coming with the disappointment at Snow Drift earlier in the year. Hard work pays off!

"Thank you to the whole team, car was top notch this weekend." 

 

Block is already an ARA champion in the Open Two-Wheel-Drive (O2WD) division, claiming the crown in 2023 when she was just 16 years old -- the youngest ever to do so.

The Ojibwe Forests Rally is the sixth of eight rounds in the 2026 ARCA National Championship. She currently leads the standings, 21 points clear of Seth Quintero.

The season will close out with the Overmountain Rally Tennessee on September 18–19 and Lake Superior Performance Rally on October 9–10.

Block is the daughter of the late Ken Block, a legendary American rally driver and extreme sports star who lost his life in 2023 snowmobile accident.

Along with years of climbing up the rally ladder, Lia has ventured into the single-seater world as well. She competed in the F1 Academy championship in 2025, finishing ninth in the final standings and earning an impressive victory in Singapore.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ott Tanak to make ARA debut on WRC fact finding mission

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Watch as Daniel Dye climbs on top of Kyle Larson's car in last-lap Daytona crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Watch as Daniel Dye climbs on top of Kyle Larson's car in last-lap Daytona crash

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Daytona 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Daytona 2026

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Lia Block earns first overall ARA U.S. National Rally win

Other rally
Misc Other rally
Lia Block earns first overall ARA U.S. National Rally win

Sami Pajari makes WRC history with third consecutive win in Paraguay

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally del Paraguay
Sami Pajari makes WRC history with third consecutive win in Paraguay

Watch as Daniel Dye climbs on top of Kyle Larson's car in last-lap Daytona crash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Watch as Daniel Dye climbs on top of Kyle Larson's car in last-lap Daytona crash

Lando Norris discusses long-term McLaren future after committing to 2030

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Lando Norris discusses long-term McLaren future after committing to 2030