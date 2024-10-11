All Series

Supercars Bathurst 1000

Will Davison to start Bathurst 1000 after heavy qualifying crash

Dick Johnson Racing readies Davison's car after a qualifying crash left mechanics with a full rebuild

Upd:
Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

Dick Johnson Racing looks ready to continue its Bathurst 1000 assault after an amazing all-night rebuild on Will Davison's Ford Mustang at Mount Panorama.

Davison experienced a 58G impact in a crash at The Dipper at the end of qualifying, just down the road from where David Reynolds had himself hit the wall earlier in the session.

The incident, which prevented Brock Feeney from taking provisional pole, left Davison sat in the car to catch his breath as Nick Percat stopped and assisted, though the DJR driver eventually left the car under his own steam.

Barely 12 hours later, the DJR crew managed to fire up a virtually rebuilt Mustang after a heroic rebuild. The car has been stripped back to a bare chassis and repairs affected the front and rear 'clips'.

Team Principal Dr Ryan Story posted images on social media of the team's mechanics working on the car at 4:30am Saturday morning.

 

The car is expected to be ready to take to the track for the next practice session, which is set for 10:05am local time, in which it will be driven by co-driver Kai Allen.

That session is for co-drivers only, while Davison is expected to be back behind the wheel for the final practice session at 1:10pm local time.

The veteran has been cleared of any major injuries, with the car set to start Sunday's race from 16th on the grid, while teammate Anton De Pasquale will participate in the top 10 shootout. He is due to be the second car out on the track in that session, which is due to start at 5:05pm local time.

