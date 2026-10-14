WEC Barcelona

Into the unknown: What to expect from WEC's Barcelona debut

A new circuit for the Hypercar field and cooler weather could combine to make Barcelona one of the most unpredictable rounds of the season

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 2:10 PM

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Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya overview

Photo by: Ferrari

For the first time in three years, the World Endurance Championship will visit an all-new venue, with Barcelona hosting the penultimate round of the 2026 season.

The Spanish venue will make its WEC debut this weekend with a conventional six-hour race, replacing the cancelled Qatar 1812km fixture due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The season finale has also been moved from Bahrain to Monza, which returns to the calendar after a two-year hiatus.

These changes have significantly altered the complexion of the championship. Both European races award fewer points, with 25 available to the winner, as opposed to the 38 that would have been on offer in Lusail and Sakhir. Teams must also adapt to two circuits that differ significantly from those on the original calendar.

Monza has already hosted three WEC races in the Hypercar era, most recently in 2023, so teams already know what to expect at the Italian venue. However, the bigger question mark is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which is still an unknown quantity for teams in the top class.

Barcelona’s history in the WEC is limited to hosting the Prologue test ahead of the 2019-20 season. But the championship has gone through a significant transition since then, with the four classes that existed at that time - LMP1, LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am - giving way to a simplified two-class structure comprising Hypercar and LMGT3.

For LMGT3 manufacturers, Barcelona should pose no big challenge. After all, this track already features in the European Le Mans Series and GT World Challenge Europe. In fact, WRT (BMW), Garage 59 (McLaren) and AF Corse (Ferrari) raced at Barcelona just two weeks ago during the final round for GTWCE’s Sprint Cup. Mercedes, Porsche and Aston Martin were also represented in the race by other customer teams.

However, for most Hypercar manufacturers, Barcelona represents a journey into the unknown. As the circuit was not part of the original 2026 calendar, no team had planned to test there this year. But as the possibility of the WEC finishing its season in Europe emerged, three manufacturers organised a private test in Barcelona for 27 August, shortly before travelling to Austin for Lone Star Le Mans.

Those three manufacturers were BMW, Cadillac and Genesis, all of which compete with LMDh machines. It must also be noted that Ferrari ran an early version of the 499P LMH in Barcelona in 2022 during the car’s development.

Those manufacturers who couldn’t squeeze a test into their schedule will primarily be relying on simulators to gain an early understanding of the circuit.

In theory, some manufacturers may also be able to draw on the expertise of their Formula 1 teams or alliances to access the latest data from the track.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3 EVO: Valentino Rossi, Max Hesse

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Track characteristics

It’s no secret that Barcelona is one of the most technical circuits in Europe, combining long straights and a wide variety of corners. The long, high-speed Turn 3 and the fast Turn 9 are particularly demanding on tyres, with sustained lateral loads contributing to heat build-up and degradation. This could make tyre management a decisive factor in the six-hour race.

Given Toyota’s dominant record at the Bahrain International Circuit was largely down to its ability to keep its tyres alive, the Japanese manufacturer could again prove strong this weekend. While the car now known as TR010 Hybrid is a significant departure from the GR010, it still carries over its predecessor’s underlying DNA.

The WEC will race on the full grand prix version of the track and bypass the final chicane, allowing drivers to carry much more speed into Turn 14 and onto the long main straight.

One of the few drivers to have tested a Hypercar at Barcelona, BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde offered his assessment of the circuit and the challenges it could pose in the race.

“High degradation, as we expected. I think that's going to be a difficult race in terms of strategy and keeping the rear tyres alive,” the former DTM champion and Bathurst 12 Hour winner told Motorsport.com.

“We all know that Barcelona is known to be a very high degradation track, which could suit other cars a bit more than us.

“I think overtaking will be difficult. It's not really a track where you can overtake very well so I think we're going to have to rely on good qualifying. [The goal is to] start up front and not necessarily try to win the race, but just be in the mix and be ahead of Toyota and our competitors at Ferrari as well.”

Another key element is weather, with forecasts pointing to highs of 21C and lows of 13C in Montmelo. The chance of rain remains high on both Saturday and Sunday. That’s a marked departure from the heat Hypercar teams experienced when they took to the track in late August, when afternoon temperatures typically hovered around 30C.

Asked what kind of racing could be expected in Barcelona, Jota Cadillac team boss Sam Hignett said: “It could be a very good race at Barcelona and could be very exciting, as long as it's not too cold.

“One of the first races we did at Spa when it was too cold, nobody could get temperature into the tyres. It's a much better tyre now but we still need a little bit of track temperature to really get the tyre going, so hopefully it'll be okay.”

How much will testing matter?

At last month’s Fuji 6 Hours, Toyota suggested that rivals who had already tested in Barcelona previously could enjoy a “performance advantage” over the rest of the field.

In response, BMW did not deny that the one-day test had already given it a “reference” in Barcelona, but stressed that it still expected the Hypercar battle to remain close.

Hignett admitted that testing in Barcelona had proved useful for Cadillac, but remains unsure how much of the information it gathered in August would remain relevant for a race in mid-October.

“It's always helpful to go and test at a new track if you can,” he said. It always gives you a bit of an advantage, but particularly with Barcelona, we're going to be in a very different weather window when we go and race there.

“With the grandstand at Barcelona and the way it casts a shadow over the circuit, the track temp varies enormously, so you can read very little into what people did in that test.

“But it's knowledge, it's understanding when you haven't been to a track for a while. There's always a different curve or a different something that you need to think about and learn about, particularly from a driver's perspective.”

The championship fight

With this season’s title decider in Monza only offering 25 points, there won’t be a lot of opportunities for teams to catch up if things go wrong in Barcelona. In 2024, Toyota was able to snatch the manufacturers’ title from Porsche with a dominant win in the bonus-points Bahrain finale. Such a turnaround would be much harder to pull off in 2026. As such, a strong result in Barcelona could be pivotal to a team’s title hopes.

The championship is finely poised heading into the race, with multiple crews now in the thick of the battle. Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi lead the Hypercar standings following their victory in the #8 Toyota at Fuji, with their team-mates in the #7 Toyota - Nyck de Vries, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi - 10 points down in second.

Robin Frijns and Rene Rast, who share the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 with van der Linde, have dropped to third after failing to score in the previous two rounds. However, they trail the #8 Toyota crew by just 14 points, with still 50 points up for grabs across the final two races.

A podium in Fuji has propelled the other BMW of Raffaele Marciello and Kevin Magnussen to fourth, 20 points off the top spot.

Ferrari and Alpine also have one contender each in the championship fight, but they both face a deficit of at least 30 points heading into Barcelona.

In the manufacturers’ standings, Toyota has pulled out a lead of 23 points over BMW, with Ferrari a distant third.

Toyota has won three of the six races so far, with BMW (two) and Ferrari (one) sharing the spoils in the remaining rounds.

In LMGT3, Jonny Edgar still holds the championship lead in the #33 TF Sport Corvette he shares with Nicky Catsburg and Ben Keating, but Ian James, Mattia Drudi and Zacharie Robichon have closed to within 24 points in the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

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