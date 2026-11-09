WEC
Malthe Jakobsen completes McLaren's WEC Hypercar driver line-up
With his Peugeot adventure over, Malthe Jakobsen is the final driver in the McLaren line-up that for its WEC Hypercar programme
Francesco Corghi
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 3:00 PM
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Malthe Jakobsen has been announced as McLaren’s final signing for its 2027 World Endurance Championship Hypercar project.
Fresh from his stint with Peugeot, the Dane will be reunited with his former team-mate Mikkel Jensen and joining the other drivers already confirmed by McLaren: Laurens Vanthoor, Alex Lynn, Leonardo Fornaroli and Gregoire Saucy.
Jakobsen has just turned 23, but has already established himself as one of the fastest and most promising talents on the starting grid, having spent four years with Peugeot in the 9X8 and McLaren is now ready to back him by entrusting him with the wheel of the Dallara-chassis MCL-HY LMDh.
The make-up of the two three-driver line-ups is yet to be confirmed.
“I am super excited to join the team, it feels unbelievable to be part of this project and this brand, in particular as it competes across WEC, F1 and IndyCar in pursuit of the Triple Crown," said Jakobsen.
"This history of the team, including the Le Mans win in 1995, is so special and it will be an honour to represent McLaren on a global stage. James, Richard and Zak have created an impressive team of drivers and staff and I’m really looking forward to working with them all."
Speaking to Motorsport.com at the 2026 season finale at Monza, Jakobsen summed up his time with Peugeot.
“A lot has happened since I joined Peugeot four years ago. It hasn’t been that long, but I’ve effectively found myself going through a formative experience during the most important years of my life,” he explained.
“I arrived when I was 18 and now I’m 23; it was very important to have a group of people around me like the one Peugeot provided. As well as the lessons you learn from your parents, it’s also important in your career to meet people who help shape your character and motivate you, as I’ve experienced myself.
“I think it’s only right to thank them all for what they’ve done for me; I think they can be just as proud as I am of what I’ve become today, both as a person and as a driver. And, ultimately, I’m only at the start of what I hope will be a long career. So I’m very happy with what I’ve achieved so far, even though I’m still young.”
McLaren team principal Barclay said: “We are delighted to welcome Malthe to the McLaren Hypercar Team.
"He has already established himself as one of endurance racing’s most exciting young talents, combining impressive speed and consistency with the technical ability that is so important at the highest level of the sport.
"As we continue to build towards our WEC debut in 2027, Malthe is a fantastic addition to our driver lineup and we look forward to seeing him race in the MCL-HY.”
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