WEC Monza

Robert Kubica announces exit from AF Corse’s privateer Hypercar in WEC

After three years at AF Corse, Robert Kubica is set for pastures new in 2027

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 10:20 PM

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Robert Kubica, AF Corse Ferrari

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Former Formula 1 star Robert Kubica has revealed that he will not race for Ferrari’s satellite team AF Corse in the 2027 World Endurance Championship.

The 41-year-old made that announcement shortly after Sunday’s Monza 6 Hours finale, where he finished sixth in the #83 499P alongside Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye.

“Final race done, end of season. Normally, I’m not used to summing it up, and I don’t want to sum up the year,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

“But just to let you know, this has been my last race in yellow. That's how it is. Let’s see what the future will bring. Thank you for the support and see you soon.”

Kubica has been part of Ferrari’s third Hypercar entry since its debut in 2024, having graduated to the top class after winning the LMP2 title with WRT the previous year. He was initially seen as a candidate for Jota’s then-private Porsche 963 entry, before making a surprise move to AF Corse for Ferrari’s expanded Hypercar effort.

The highlight of his three-year stint was his victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025, with the Pole playing a leading role in helping Ferrari secure its third straight triumph at Circuit de la Sarthe.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Philip Hanson

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

However, the 2026 season has proved to be much tougher for the #83 Ferrari, amid a wider downturn in the Italian manufacturer’s form this season.

While the factory #50 car won at Austin and the sister #51 entry scored several podiums over the eight-round season, a pair of fifth places was the best Kubica and his team-mates Hanson and Ye could achieve this season.

While Hanson and Ye are directly contracted by Ferrari and part of its factory stable, Kubica has been the only exception in the #83 crew, racing independently with AF Corse without any manufacturer backing.

Kubica is yet to reveal his plans for 2027. Likewise, AF Corse has yet to name a replacement for the one-time grand prix winner. AF Corse’s continued presence in Hypercar itself is not guaranteed, with its participation is dependent upon securing an entry amid the arrival of Ford and McLaren in the Hypercar ranks.

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