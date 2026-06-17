Porsche says 2030 WEC Hypercar rules mark “significant step” but no decision on comeback

Porsche says the new 2030 regulations could influence its future in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class, but insists it can’t comment on a comeback just yet.

On the eve of last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours, the FIA and the ACO outlined how the next-generation cars in Hypercar and the IMSA SportsCar Championship could look.

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While the exact regulations will not be finalised until the end of the year, the organisers revealed that the LMDh and LMH platforms will be unified into a single ruleset, while still allowing manufacturers to either build their own chassis, engines and hybrid systems or sourcing them from external suppliers.

The press conference carried particular importance to Porsche, which pulled out of the Hypercar class at the end of last year after just three seasons, but continues to compete in IMSA’s top class with the 963 LMDh.

The German manufacturer described the decision to move to a single set of regulations as a “significant step”, but stressed that this would be only one of several factors in deciding whether it returns to bid for a 20th outright victory at Le Mans.

Asked if the new framework could encourage Porsche to come back to Hyperar, Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach said: “I'm not the one to make the decision, but the step - and that's a significant step - to get rid of LMH and LMDH is very positive in our view.

“There need to be other boundary conditions fulfilled [for our return]. But yes, we are observing it. We never said that we turned our back on Le Mans. We made a decision to step out after 2025 and we are following it. We are giving our input. And it goes in the right direction.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport Photo by: Andreas Beil

Porsche’s decision to pull out of Hypercar was driven by several reasons, including weakening sales in China and financial losses stemming from geopolitical developments.

However, the Volkswagen Group brand was also left frustrated by the series’ Balance of Performance system, particularly at last year’s Le Mans event, where it was unable to defeat Ferrari despite executing a perfect race.

In theory, having one single set of regulations should make it easier for regulators to balance the cars, while simplifying the category overall.

“There won't be any LMDh and LMH anymore and that will make it easier, for sure, because, technically speaking, everybody is in a much narrower framework - and this must be a good step,” Laudenbach said.

“That was one of our concerns. That was one of the points that we recommended and that we thought should be done. I said this very early.

“I'm really pleased that now, since the period stops at the end of 2029, for the next period, they took on that idea and I think it's great. I think it's good.

“Does it make everything easier? No, for sure not. It will always be a challenge. But this is for sure a significant step.”

Asked if this will play a role in deciding whether Porsche returns to Hypercar or not, Laudenbach said: “It will play a role, yeah.

“There were reasons why we stopped our engagement. And obviously, if you think about coming back, various aspects have to be considered. And of course, the one thing is, how the technical rules are and how the series is.

“Yes, we see it positive that there is only one set of technical rules. How much does it influences this? There are also other aspects.

“So if you ask me the next question, are we returning in 2030? I cannot comment. We see that [the regulations] as positive and we clearly said this to FIA and ACO.

“Does that mean we're coming back? No. Does that mean it's a positive aspect? Yes, and we were pleased to see that.”

Quizzed on whether Porsche could return to the WEC’s top class before 2030, Laudenbach said: “Don't expect us to be there next year."