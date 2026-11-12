WRC

Argentina set to make WRC comeback in 2028

Argentina is set to host a World Rally Championship round for the first time since 2019

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 2:01 PM

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Dani Sordo, Carlos del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Argentina is poised to make its World Rally Championship return in 2028 after signing a multi-year contract.

The South American nation has a rich history in the WRC with its rocky gravel stages featuring regularly from 1980 to 2019 - only being absent in 1995 and 2010.

It was set for another event in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation and since then, Chile and Paraguay are the only South American nations to have featured.

But now Argentina will return in 2028 as the WRC has agreed a deal with the Government of Cordoba, Argentina’s second largest city, which will once again host the event.

Martin Llaryora, Governor of Cordoba Province, said: "The Rally is part of Cordoba’s history and passion, but it also means tourism and jobs for our people.

“I want to thank the FIA, the ACA, and everyone who made this return possible. Cordoba is ready to welcome the world and strengthen its position as a host of major events."

Argentina, 2017

Photo by: M-Sport

It will see the sporting precinct, which is located around Cordoba’s Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, house the service park.

Work is also underway on a route that could see the return of some of Rally Argentina's most recognisable stages, including El Condor.

The FIA will observe a candidate event planned for March next year, featuring as part of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship (South American regional rally championship).

WRC Promoter CEO Eric Boullier said: “Argentina has always held a special place in the history of the WRC.

“Few events can match the passion of the fans in Cordoba or the atmosphere surrounding its legendary stages, and bringing the championship back is something we are incredibly excited about.

"This multi-year commitment is about more than simply returning to a familiar destination. It is about building a sustainable, long-term future for Rally Argentina and reconnecting the WRC with a country where rallying means so much to so many people.

Eric Boullier

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

"I would like to thank Governor Martin Llaryora, his government and the Automovil Club Argentino for their commitment to making this return possible.

“We look forward to working together to create an event that honours Argentina's remarkable rallying heritage while embracing the future of the WRC.”

The event’s return had previously been championed and tipped by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in September.

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He said: “Argentina is a country with motorsport in its blood, passionate fans and remarkable terrain. It has an incredible rallying heritage, and I have great personal memories of competing in Cordoba.

“When I visited Argentina earlier this year, I repeated my commitment to bringing world-class competition back to the country and I am proud to announce the first step to achieving that vision.

“Following the historic ‘Deal of the Century’ and our partnership with the new WRC Promoter, the championship is entering a new era with increased investment and a clear vision to drive continued growth worldwide.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“Securing a return to Argentina will not only deliver great excitement for fans but it will build on the global momentum of our sport. I wish the organising team every success as preparations get underway.”

What this news means for the championship’s other South American rounds is yet to be determined.

Both Chile and Paraguay feature on the 2027 schedule with the latter known to be heading into the last year of an initial three-year deal.

Rally Paraguay has hit the headlines this week following the collapse of its title sponsor Ueno Bank, which led to the removal of president Santiago Pena - a huge supporter of the event.

The FIA has stated that preparations for next season’s event from 21-24 October are continuing as planned and reports from Paraguay indicate that the event is confident it can source a new title sponsor.

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