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New WRC constructor offers update on 2027 car development

RMC Motorsport will fully reveal its 2027 World Rally Championship challenger in the coming weeks

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 12:04 PM

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New World Rally Championship constructor RMC Motorsport has teased an element of its new car revealing that it is making “strong progress” ahead of its expected debut next year.

Earlier this year the experienced Spanish team, working in partnership with FIA member club Real Federacion Espanola de Automovilismo (RFEDA), announced plans to design and develop an all-new car built to the WRC’s 2027 technical regulations.

RMC Motorsport is one of two tuner teams alongside Belgium’s Project Rally One that have committed to the WRC’s new technical rules.

The turner squad, which will compete under the banner of WRT Rally1 Spain, has now offered an update on its project, which will be fully revealed in the coming weeks.

The squad has previously stated that it will contest a partial season next year and is targeting Croatia in April as its opening round.

The team is yet to decide its driver line up, but has confirmed that discussions with “several world class” drivers and "talented younger" pilots. It also plans to develop its own engine based on an already homologated Group A unit.

“The WRT Rally1 Spain project is making strong progress on the development of the new car. Working with the RFEDA, RMC Motorsport aims to compete in the top category of the FIA World Rally Championship under the new WRC27 regulations,” read a statement from the team.

“After months of intensive technical work, the project is taking shape through the design, engineering and development of the car’s components. This is a highly complex process: every element, however small, requires meticulous research, design and optimisation to meet the performance, safety, efficiency and reliability standards demanded by international competition at the highest level.

WRC 2027 Rally car

“Engineering work on the project’s various technical aspects is progressing steadily, and WRT Rally1 Spain is preparing for one of the most eagerly anticipated moments since the project was announced. The first images of the car’s exterior design are expected to be released in the coming weeks, along with the name it will carry.”

WRT Rally1 Spain has today offered a glimpse of the car’s headlight system that has undergone 700 hours of development, and according to the team reflects “the technical complexity and high standards of a project”.

“Far more than a simple lighting feature, the WRT Rally1 Spain headlights bring together aerodynamics, structural design, technology and visual identity. Their development involves more than 700 hours of engineering work, covering the design of the housings, aerodynamic studies, integration of the optical systems and preparation for FIA homologation,” the team explains.

“One of the main challenges has been to create an extremely lightweight structure without compromising rigidity. The team has opted for housings made entirely from fibreglass, designed to minimise weight while meeting the demands of a car built to compete in the most extreme conditions.

“Aerodynamics have also played a decisive role. The shape of the headlights is the result of an extensive study of airflow across the front of the car.

“Alongside the technical requirements, the development team has focused on giving the new car a distinctive visual identity. The system uses continuous LED lighting, a lightweight solution that creates a modern, aggressive signature with a strong character.

“The development of this lighting system is just one example of the work underway across the car as a whole. Every component must fit within an overall technical concept in which structural architecture, aerodynamics, weight distribution, safety and the integration of different systems are closely connected. This approach requires close coordination across the engineering and development teams and highlights the scale of the challenge undertaken by RMC Motorsport and the RFEDA.”

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