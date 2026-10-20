WRC
FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations
The World Rally Championship will feature a revised Teams’ title in 2027
Tom Howard
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 9:45 AM
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Photo by: FIA
The FIA has formally confirmed a raft of key sporting regulations pertaining to the 2027 World Rally Championship ahead of the introduction of a new technical ruleset.
Following the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting, the FIA has outlined key details for next year’s seismic technical shake-up in the WRC that will see all-new WRC27 cars and updated Rally2 kit cars compete in the top class.
As previously reported, the top category will retain the Rally1 moniker, but it will feature 'WRC Cars' and 'WRC Kit Cars' built to two sets of regulations, which are expected to deliver a similar level of performance.
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Toyota and tuner operations Project Rally One and RMC Motorsport will field WRC Cars having built all-new machines to the original WRC27 technical regulations.
Meanwhile, Rally2 manufacturers that have committed to developing the FIA’s €7,500 update kit, comprising new front fenders, a front bumper and a rear aerodynamic device will be known as WRC Kit Cars. M-Sport is the only team known to have committed to this kit and has begun testing its revised Ford Fiesta Rally2 in Spain last week.
It has now been officially confirmed that WRC Cars and WRC Kit cars will both run an increased 33mm turbo restrictor that will offer up an extra 15 horsepower over the current Rally2 machinery fitted with a 32mm restrictor.
Following the influx of tuner teams coming into the WRC, the Manufacturers' title has been rebranded to a Constructors’ Championship, which can be contested by any Rally1 manufacturer across the 15-round season.
Photo by: FIA
In addition to this, a revised WRC Teams’ title has been introduced, which is open to all Rally1 competitors but contested over seven nominated events, including a compulsory overseas round and the final event of the season. This, in theory, will offer the likes of Project Rally One and RMC Motorsport a championship to compete for having already indicated that they are unlikely to contest all rounds next year.
The WRC2, WRC3 and WRC Master Cup titles will be retained for the 2027 campaign.
The FIA has also outlined new homologation and technical regulations for its entry-level Rally6 cars that form the base of the rally pyramid.
With an estimated cost of between €35,000 and €47,000, the new Rally6 category has been developed to significantly reduce the cost of entering competitive rallying, providing drivers with limited budgets an affordable and accessible pathway into the sport. It is largely derived from the French federation’s FR6 regulations.
The new two-wheel-drive cars will be based on production four-seater vehicles, powered by either a standard 1.6-litre turbocharged or 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.
To keep both purchase and running costs low, the regulations will utilise production-derived components, including brakes and tyres, alongside conventional H-pattern gearboxes and non-adjustable competition shock absorbers, while maintaining safety standards equivalent to Rally5-Kit cars.
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