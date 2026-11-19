WRC Rally Saudi Arabia
New WRC challenger set for public debut at Spa Rally
Project Rally One will run its yet-to-be-named 2027 World Rally Championship car outside the classification in Belgium next week
Tom Howard
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 10:22 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Project Rally One Render 01
New World Rally Championship constructor Project Rally One is set to field its all-new WRC car at an event for the first time next week.
The Belgian squad is one of two new tuner teams set to join the WRC next year, alongside Spain’s RMC Motorsport, that will join the WRC next year.
Project Rally One has been conducting a thorough test programme in recent weeks with its yet-to-be-named 2027 WRC car, but preparations for next year’s Monte Carlo debut will step up next week with the team entering a car at the Spa Rally in Belgium (28-29 November).
According to the event organiser, the car will tackle the 16 asphalt stages, comprising 194.16km, but will run outside of the general classification.
“This appearance will be particularly significant: the Rally One has never before lined up at an official event and will make its first competitive kilometres in Spa. The car will run outside the classification. This maiden outing marks a major milestone in the history of this Belgian project," read a post on the rally organiser’s website.
“This is about much more than simply the presence of a new car. An entire technological and human adventure is coming to Spa. A project developed in Belgium by a Belgian team, with a clearly defined international ambition: to join the World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2027 onwards.”
The identities of the driver and co-driver for the event are yet to be revealed. Former factory WRC driver Stephane Lefebvre and nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb have recently tested for the squad.
Project Rally One has yet to announce its 2027 driver line-up, with plans to field two cars at January’s WRC opener in Monte Carlo.
Read Also:
WRCSebastien Loeb tests again as Project Rally One submits WRC homologation papers
WRCSebastien Loeb tests new Project Rally One 2027 WRC car
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article New WRC1 classification and revised road order rules proposed for WRC 2027
Next article Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Tom Howard
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
WRC
WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
2 h
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
New WRC1 classification and revised road order rules proposed for WRC 2027
WRC
WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
New WRC1 classification and revised road order rules proposed for WRC 2027
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
WRC
Rally Italy
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
Latest news
Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire
Formula E
FE Formula E 13 min
Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire
Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 55 min
Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season
Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
2 h
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
Feature
Discover prime content
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
A story of persistence as Elfyn Evans' long wait for WRC glory finally ends
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
WRC
Rally Italy
By Tom Howard
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
WRC
By Tom Howard
What a revival of the World Rally Championship could look like
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile
WRC
Rally Chile
By Tom Howard
How Oliver Solberg lit up WRC title fight in Chile
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe