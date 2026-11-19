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New WRC challenger set for public debut at Spa Rally

Project Rally One will run its yet-to-be-named 2027 World Rally Championship car outside the classification in Belgium next week

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 10:22 PM

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Project Rally One Render 01

New World Rally Championship constructor Project Rally One is set to field its all-new WRC car at an event for the first time next week.

The Belgian squad is one of two new tuner teams set to join the WRC next year, alongside Spain’s RMC Motorsport, that will join the WRC next year.

Project Rally One has been conducting a thorough test programme in recent weeks with its yet-to-be-named 2027 WRC car, but preparations for next year’s Monte Carlo debut will step up next week with the team entering a car at the Spa Rally in Belgium (28-29 November).

According to the event organiser, the car will tackle the 16 asphalt stages, comprising 194.16km, but will run outside of the general classification.

“This appearance will be particularly significant: the Rally One has never before lined up at an official event and will make its first competitive kilometres in Spa. The car will run outside the classification. This maiden outing marks a major milestone in the history of this Belgian project," read a post on the rally organiser’s website.

“This is about much more than simply the presence of a new car. An entire technological and human adventure is coming to Spa. A project developed in Belgium by a Belgian team, with a clearly defined international ambition: to join the World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2027 onwards.”

The identities of the driver and co-driver for the event are yet to be revealed. Former factory WRC driver Stephane Lefebvre and nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb have recently tested for the squad.

Project Rally One has yet to announce its 2027 driver line-up, with plans to field two cars at January’s WRC opener in Monte Carlo.

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Previous article New WRC1 classification and revised road order rules proposed for WRC 2027

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