WRC
Sebastien Ogier tipped for partial WRC 2027 programme
The nine-time world rally champion’s WRC future is yet to be determined
Tom Howard
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 11:20 AM
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Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Sebastien Ogier’s World Rally Championship programme for 2027 is yet to be finalised but Toyota expects the nine-time world champion to contest no more than three rallies.
Ogier was absent from Toyota’s 2027 driver line-up launch in Finland on Tuesday, where it was revealed that the reigning WRC manufacturers champions will field an expanded six car line-up, split into two distinct teams and two car models next year.
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Defending world champion Elfyn Evans, Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari will pilot the new GR Celica under the Toyota Racing banner, while returning world champions Ott Tanak and Kalle Rovanpera will join Takamoto Katsuta in piloting a new GR Yaris for Gazoo Racing Toyota.
Toyota confirmed that two-time world champion Rovanpera will contest only a partial campaign which will effectively free up drives across the 15-round season. Toyota mentioned in its launch press release that this seat could be filled by young rising stars or the experienced Ogier for selected rounds.
Speaking at the season finale in Sardinia last month, Ogier was unable to provide much clarity on his future, but did confirm that he would be absent from the January curtain raiser in Monte Carlo for the first time since 2011.
“Probably you won’t see me often, but it’s not impossible that I’m back sometimes,” Ogier said at the time.
Sebastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Speaking to Motorsport.com at the driver launch Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala admitted it is likely that Ogier could feature in only two or three events next year.
“Definitely, Seb will be doing less than any other season. We haven't actually agreed on the exact amount [of events]. Let's say for me, the maximum is three but probably two,” said Latvala.
“So that gives us an opportunity, and we can look at the other younger drivers. Young talents can be offered the opportunity to drive the rally car.”
Toyota has an array of aspiring talents as part of its WRC Challenge Programme, which includes WRC2 podium finisher Yuki Yamamoto, and rising stars Jaspar Vaher and Takumi Matsushita, who are both set for WRC2 outings next year.
Latvala did also confirm that the team will evaluate Toyota Yaris Rally2 drivers operating outside of the manufacturer's development driver programme as potential candidates to fill the Rally1 seat next year when Rovanpera and Ogier are absent.
"It doesn't need to be a challenge program driver. But if you have been running in Rally2 with the Yaris then that is also an opportunity,” he added.
Read Also:
WRCToyota explains call to run Celica and Yaris models in WRC 2027
WRCWhy Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak are returning to the WRC
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