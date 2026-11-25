WRC

Skoda considers WRC Rally1 update kit for 2027

Could the World Rally Championship see four brands develop Rally1 kits for 2027?

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 2:11 PM

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Robert Virves

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Skoda Motorsport is considering developing a Rally1 kit, enabling its Rally2 car to contest the World Rally Championship top tier next year.

New technical regulations for 2027 afford Rally2 manufacturers the opportunity to upgrade their machinery to Rally1 classification through the FIA’s update kit launched in June this year.

The kit, costing €7,500, comprises new front bumpers and fenders and an upgraded rear wing. The car will be 10 kilograms lighter than the standard Rally2 car. It will also feature a 33mm turbo restrictor in line with the 2027 pure Rally1 machines that will offer a 10-15 horsepower advantage over a current Rally2 car. Under the FIA regulations, manufacturers that choose to develop new Rally1 machines have to enter at least 10 WRC rounds in 2027 with a minimum of two cars.

Skoda has grown to become a dominant player in the Rally2 scene, and this year it guided Robert Virves to the WRC2 drivers’ crown. In July, the marque reached the milestone of selling its 300th Fabia RS Rally2.

Albeit yet to finalise its 2027 plans, the brand was initially against the idea of a Rally1 kit, but has now confirmed to Motorsport.com that it is now considering its development. However, should Skoda commit to the kit, an upgraded car would not be ready for January's opening round of the season in Monte Carlo.

"The kit is something we are considering but there is no final decision now. It is definitely not possible to manage that for Rallye Monte Carlo,” said a spokesperson from Skoda Motorsport.

Skoda WRC 2 car

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The Rally1 kit option was first taken up by M-Sport, which has chosen to upgrade its Ford Fiesta Rally2 car for 2027. The British team plans to field three Rally1 kit car versions of its Fiesta at the season opener in Monte Carlo next month to take on 2027 machines constructed by Toyota and tuner operation Project Rally One.

Last week the WRC Commission announced plans to further segregate the WRC classes next year, meaning only Rally1 machines will be eligible for the WRC’s ultimate prize through the creation of the WRC1 class. It is a move that appears to have been made to simplify the competition for fans and encourage Rally2 brands to commit to update kits for 2027.

Reports emerging from Italy have claimed that Lancia has been testing a Rally1 kit upgrade for its Ypsilon HF Integrale Rally2 car, which could make an appearance in Monte Carlo, subject to completing the FIA homologation process. Lancia’s customer rallying programme survived the cull of factory supported motorsport programmes made by its parent company the Stellantis Group this week.

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Hyundai has been heavily developing a new Rally2 version of its i20 N throughout this year, that could be fitted with a kit to allow it to compete in the Rally1 class next year.

The manufacturer has however offered a cryptic update on its social channels which could allude to its 2027 plans. Both Lancia and Hyundai are yet to officially confirm plans for 2027.

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