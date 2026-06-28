2026 F1 Championship standings: George Russell's Austrian GP win closes gap to Kimi Antonelli

Winner of the Austrian Grand Prix, his second victory in 2026, George Russell has definitively got back on the right track in the Formula 1 championship, where he takes another 10 points back from Kimi Antonelli.

Still the solid leader, the Italian limited the damage well in the race and still has a 40-point lead over his team-mate, who has reclaimed second place from Lewis Hamilton.

Now fourth ahead of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri leads a group of four that is tightening up behind the leading trio, which Max Verstappen joins thanks to his second place finish at Red Bull's home race - his best result of the season.

Read Also: Formula 1 All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Despite a run of points finishes coming to an end, Pierre Gasly remains in the top 10 but sees his compatriot Isack Hadjar overtake him.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes continues to romp away at the top of the championship with almost 100 points more than Ferrari! Cadillac remains the only team without a single point.

Drivers' Championship

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Équipes Points 1 Mercedes 302 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 2 Ferrari 204 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 3 McLaren 159 10 8 28 48 12 10 25 18 4 Red Bull 115 8 4 4 14 27 12 20 26 5 Alpine 57 1 9 6 7 12 15 7 - 6 Racing Bulls 44 4 8 2 - 7 14 6 3 7 Haas 21 6 11 1 - 1 2 - - 8 Williams 11 - 2 - 3 2 4 - - 9 Audi 2 2 - - - - - - - 10 Aston Martin 1 - - - - - 1 - - 11 Cadillac - - - - - - - -

Photos from Austrian GP - Sunday