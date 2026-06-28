2026 F1 Championship standings: George Russell's Austrian GP win closes gap to Kimi Antonelli
George Russell took 10 points out of Kimi Antonelli's championship lead after winning in Austria. Here is the full drivers' and constructors' championships after the eighth round of the season, in Spielberg
Winner of the Austrian Grand Prix, his second victory in 2026, George Russell has definitively got back on the right track in the Formula 1 championship, where he takes another 10 points back from Kimi Antonelli.
Still the solid leader, the Italian limited the damage well in the race and still has a 40-point lead over his team-mate, who has reclaimed second place from Lewis Hamilton.
Now fourth ahead of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri leads a group of four that is tightening up behind the leading trio, which Max Verstappen joins thanks to his second place finish at Red Bull's home race - his best result of the season.
Despite a run of points finishes coming to an end, Pierre Gasly remains in the top 10 but sees his compatriot Isack Hadjar overtake him.
In the constructors' standings, Mercedes continues to romp away at the top of the championship with almost 100 points more than Ferrari! Cadillac remains the only team without a single point.
Drivers' Championship
|Pos.
|Pilote
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|171
|18/2
|29
|25/1
|28
|31
|25/1
|-
|15/3
|2
|G. RussellMercedes
|131
|25/1
|26
|12/4
|17
|8
|-
|18/2
|25/1
|3
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|125
|12/4
|21
|8/6
|10
|21
|18/2
|25/1
|10/5
|4
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|80
|-
|3
|18/2
|22
|5
|10/5
|10/5
|12/4
|5
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|79
|10/5
|5
|10/5
|26
|7
|-
|15/3
|6/7
|6
|C. LeclercFerrari
|79
|15/3
|19
|15/3
|10
|16
|-
|-
|4/8
|7
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|73
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|14
|17
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|42
|-
|4
|-
|-
|10
|12/4
|8/6
|8/6
|9
|P. GaslyAlpine
|41
|1/10
|8
|6/7
|1
|4
|15/3
|6/7
|-
|10
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|30
|-
|8
|2/9
|-
|6
|8/6
|4/8
|2/9
|11
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|6/7
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|16
|-
|1
|-
|6
|8
|-
|1/10
|-
|13
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|14
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1
|6/7
|2/9
|1/10
|14
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|15
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|16
|E. OconHaas
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|17
|G. BortoletoAudi
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|19
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. BottasCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|S. PérezCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. StrollAston Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Constructors' Championship
|Pos.
|Équipes
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|302
|43
|55
|37
|45
|39
|25
|18
|40
|2
|Ferrari
|204
|27
|40
|23
|20
|37
|18
|25
|14
|3
|McLaren
|159
|10
|8
|28
|48
|12
|10
|25
|18
|4
|Red Bull
|115
|8
|4
|4
|14
|27
|12
|20
|26
|5
|Alpine
|57
|1
|9
|6
|7
|12
|15
|7
|-
|6
|Racing Bulls
|44
|4
|8
|2
|-
|7
|14
|6
|3
|7
|Haas
|21
|6
|11
|1
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|11
|-
|2
|-
|3
|2
|4
|-
|-
|9
|Audi
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Aston Martin
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|11
|Cadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Photos from Austrian GP - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Max Verstappen hails Red Bull's Austria progress, rues mid-race car issues
LIVE: Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen lap-by-lap commentary and race updates
Ferrari's Austrian GP problems explained as Lewis Hamilton loses P2 in championship
Toto Wolff hails George Russell's "cold-blooded" Austrian GP victory
What were Antonelli’s chances of starting on the front row in Austria without his yellow-flag blunder?
Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Austrian GP
The difficult questions Mercedes has to answer
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments