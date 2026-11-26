Formula 1 Qatar GP

Charles Leclerc urges "solution" after several clashes with Lewis Hamilton

The Ferrari duo have tangled several times since the 2026 F1 summer break

Ed Hardy

Edited: Nov 26, 2026, 4:23 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc was left furious by those ‘questioning his integrity and love for Ferrari’ after yet another clash with Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton - having urged to find a “solution”.

The Ferrari pair have been at loggerheads several times during the second half of the 2026 F1 campaign, clashing at Monza, Zandvoort and Mexico before their latest spat in Las Vegas.

Last weekend Leclerc attempted to overtake Hamilton for sixth down the inside of Turn 7, but copped a 10-second penalty for causing a spin - leaving team boss Fred Vasseur furious.

The Frenchman said on team radio during the cooldown lap: “Charles, I want to see you at the end of the race, before anything else.”

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Now a week later in Qatar, Leclerc has accepted responsibility for the “unacceptable” clash but refuted any theory that he is attempting to establish dominance as Ferrari’s number one driver.

“I absolutely have zero clause that says that in my contract,” said Leclerc, who signed a “multi-year” renewal in June. “It's never something that I was interested in and never something that I personally wanted.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

“So no, I don't. I think the only thing that I don't like seeing is people questioning my integrity to the team, my love for the team. I've been in Ferrari since 2019.

“I think there's nothing clearer than the love I have for the team and I'll do absolutely everything in order to bring Ferrari back to the top.

“Then, of course, mistakes happen along the way and always will. We just have to minimise them and particularly between team-mates.

“But yeah, I think it's more the question mark of that that I have seen going around that hurts me more than anything else.

“The rest is a lot of noise and it's not the most enjoyable time, but it's part of the game and I have to accept that.”

Leclerc then insisted that the relationship between him and the seven-time world champion is still “very good”, claiming much of the talk has been heightened due to the nature of driving for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

So the team is striving to find a solution with several internal discussions, which started in the aftermath of the Mexico incident amid Hamilton criticising Leclerc’s “do or die” attitude to racing.

“At least one more year together, we've got to do the best for the team,” said Leclerc, with Hamilton’s current contract expiring at the end of 2027.

“So, I think I've been very much thinking about trying to find a solution together with the team in order to make sure that we maximise the team points and that episodes like last week don't happen again.

“That is my main priority. We're just really very much focused on trying to find a solution that works and particularly because I really believe we are in a good momentum.

“If next year we are to be in a position of fighting for the championship, it's even more important to find the right solution for both of us to bring Ferrari back to the top.”

Leclerc eventually finished 10th in Vegas with Hamilton three spots higher, leaving Ferrari still second in the championship ahead of the final two rounds: Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

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