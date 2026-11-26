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George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said

George Russell has reflected on his war of words with Max Verstappen and his crucial mistake at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren

Edited: Nov 26, 2026, 3:50 PM

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Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Two years after their last major spat around this time of the year, Russell and Verstappen clashed again last week in Vegas after an impeding incident in free practice that infuriated the Briton, with Verstappen ruining the Mercedes driver's lap by passing him into the last corner - an unwritten rule that the Dutchman doesn't tend to mind breaking.

Russell responded by sending his car up the inside, pushing Verstappen off.

The end result was a needless, though moderately entertaining at this quiet time of the season, reprise of Verstappen's and Russell's off-track rivalry.

"He does this week in week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it, and I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy," Russell said.

So, when Russell sent his Mercedes into the wall while trying to pass team-mate Kimi Antonelli, right behind leader Verstappen, the four-time world champion couldn't hide his glee post-race. "He speaks a lot next to the track. And honestly, for me, it doesn't really matter because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway, to try and challenge that. So, it doesn't bother me. And today karma is a bitch."

A few days on, tempers have cooled and while Russell may not win too many mind games against the steely Dutchman, he stands by what he said.

"I found some of the comments post-race quite amusing, but at the end of the day, he drove an incredible race and won it, so he can afford to say what he wants, really," Russell mused when grilled on the topic.

"At the end of the day, I guess I stand by what I said after practice, but he was the one who went out and won the race. I didn't.

"How I responded on track would have been the same if it was any driver, because you know if you're going into the last corner, preparing for your lap, if somebody does overtake you into that corner, your next lap is screwed.

So you either have a decision just to try and retake the position and start your lap like normal or just accept you're going to lose that next lap because you're too close to the car in front."

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

"My risk dial is too great"

Russell could have responded on-track instead, by winning the race as he and Verstappen battled lap after lap as part of an oval-like overtaking bonanza. But having fallen behind Antonelli, Russell took too big a risk trying to overtake his team-mate on the dirty inside of Turn 4 and veered into the wall.

The Briton admitted he is so eager for a big result at the end of the season that he's probably taking too many risks to try and get one more morale-boosting win after what has been a brutal campaign.

"Obviously, my mistake in Vegas came when I was trying to overtake my team-mate," he said. "I think the truth is my risk dial is probably a bit too great at the moment because I'm just kind of wanting to go for these big results and get some highlights on the board towards the end of the season.

"If that was race one of the season, there's no way I would have gone for that move with two laps remaining. But with two races to go in the season, I kind of wanted to go for it.

"It wasn't out of any frustration. It was just willing to risk more to get a victory. Was it a mistake in hindsight? Yes. But as I mentioned, I could have been conservative and I'm confident I would have finished third or second. And I probably would have been frustrated with myself that I didn't go for the move."

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Reflecting on his latest spat with Verstappen, Russell suggested he had been too open with the media in saying what he thinks, which he says is his "biggest takeaway" from the whole episode.

"Maybe I have been guilty of being just too open and honest," he added. "I feel with all of the media and the journalists I have a good relationship with and you sometimes forget that you're not talking to one person. I'm talking to millions of people on the television, so I think that good relationship has actually probably hindered me a little bit. And that's, I guess, life lessons in this world we live in.

"The competition is on track and that's where I want to have the battles. I respect Max immensely for his driving talents and everything he's achieved on track. And that's that, really. I'm not looking to have poor relationships with people. That's just not really the type of person I am."

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