Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Why Ferrari believes written rules won't help manage Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur insists it is primarily a matter of respect. The fact that things went wrong again after the clash in Mexico has left him "more frustrated than you can imagine"

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 12:15 PM

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Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

The post-race media session with Frederic Vasseur was, in several respects, almost a carbon copy of the conversation in Mexico City.

On both occasions, the discussion with the written press took place in a small, almost cosy room at the back of the Ferrari hospitality area, partly because Formula 1 teams cannot rely on the hospitality units used during the European part of the season when travelling to flyaway races.

Just as in Mexico, there was considerable media interest, and just as at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, one topic dominated the conversation: the clash between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Before Vasseur arrived, as the press officer tried to create a little more space, a colleague remarked that the room had quite a relaxing atmosphere. The press officer laughed: "Well, it's a very relaxing evening for us as well…"

It was, of course, sarcastic. This time, the collision between the two red cars had not cost Ferrari a potential one-two finish, unlike in Mexico, but that did nothing to ease Vasseur's frustration.

"Honestly, you can't imagine the frustration for me, but it’s even more important for all the guys at home," the Ferrari team principal said.

Apart from the word 'frustration', another word that came up during the session was 'powerless'. Following the clash in Mexico, constructive discussions were held in Sao Paulo, with all parties subsequently saying that those talks had been very productive and that the limits had been established.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

The central message was that a driver's interests must never take precedence over those of 2,000 team members back in Maranello, and that the drivers must never let those team members and sponsors down through actions that harm the team.

When Motorsport.com asked whether, in a sense, Vasseur felt powerless, given that he had clearly communicated that message but it had still proved insufficient once the visors came down, the Ferrari team principal responded: "That is a good point…

"And that's why I want to once again have a discussion tomorrow, also to try to digest the situation," Vasseur said on Saturday night.

"I think it's not the right place to discuss it with them two minutes after the race. I saw Charles a bit down and I told him what I have to say. I've got to discuss the rest with him tomorrow."

Vasseur immediately made it clear over the team radio that he wanted to see Leclerc before the Monegasque did anything else – such as speaking to the media – but when asked by Motorsport.com, it emerged that what happened on Saturday evening had not so much been a conversation.

"No, it was not a discussion, I spoke. I think he apologised; he understood, but the result is there. You do a mistake. You can say, my mistake, I'm sorry, but you still did a mistake."

The more substantial discussions will therefore take place this week, although the question remains what will help and what is needed to prevent a repeat of the same situation – particularly if Ferrari wants to challenge for the title in 2027.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

The most obvious answer would seem to be rules of engagement or strict guidelines, but Vasseur made it clear that, in his view, putting things in writing would not necessarily guarantee success either.

"Honestly, it's not a matter of rules. It's not a matter of rules. What can you do differently, except that you have to respect your teammates?"

According to Vasseur, it ultimately comes down to that last point: showing respect for your team-mate regardless of the situation.

The Frenchman made it clear that this must be a mindset that carries through into every situation, rather than simply a sheet of paper containing rules. In his view, it is impossible to devise a rule for every scenario, and rules would not have prevented what happened in Las Vegas either.

"I think the race of today, nobody will write a scenario like this. Nobody can imagine a race like this. They just have to act in a professional way."

In both cases, it could be argued that the track layout played at least a minor role. Leclerc said in Mexico that the opening sequence of corners encouraged such battles, while the slipstream in Las Vegas was so powerful that drivers were almost forced to overtake one another on the straights.

Those are valid points, but Vasseur was unwilling to accept them as mitigating circumstances, particularly because other team-mates had managed to avoid problems.

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"You can't freeze the position on this kind of race, because you are in the slipstream. If you slow down, the guy who is behind you is overtaking you. But all the other teams, they were able to overtake each other 20 times during the race. Antonelli and Russell, Norris and Piastri, even Isack overtook Max."

That is precisely why Vasseur was not yet convinced on Saturday evening that written rules were the solution. It remains to be seen how that position evolves over the coming days, but in Vegas the team principal continued to emphasise respect above all else.

The sense of powerlessness surrounding the whole situation, however, is that the same message was delivered in Sao Paulo, only for history to repeat itself just two weeks later…

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