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Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Who slept worst last night: Charles Leclerc

It was another race highlighted by a Ferrari fued in Las Vegas

Christian Nimmervoll

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 10:00 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Frederic Vasseur suggested on Saturday evening (Sunday morning in Europe) that, following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, he could essentially deliver the very same dressing-down he had already given his drivers after Mexico. Because Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had done it again. And, once again, the roles were exactly the same.

Had the Daily Mail not decided to boycott Formula 1 in the meantime, FIA-banned journalist Jonathan McEvoy might well have found himself tempted to describe Leclerc as a "sneaky little bastard" all over again. A choice of words that, as we all know by now, can apparently have rather unpleasant consequences for one's paddock accreditation.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wouldn't use that particular expression myself. Not because Leclerc is beyond criticism, but because I consider it unnecessarily insulting. Surely, though, calling him a "crafty little rogue" after his entirely unnecessary antics on Saturday evening should still be permissible without having to worry about getting 2027 accreditations revoked.

Las Vegas was hardly the first occasion in 2026 on which Leclerc had treated Hamilton in a manner you might not necessarily expect from someone sharing the same garage. At Monza, he had forced Hamilton into the gravel at the first chicane. Then came Mexico. And now Las Vegas.

Before that, Sebastian Vettel had already experienced first-hand the ambition of the Monegasque, who has never been particularly inclined to stand in awe of multiple world champions occupying the other car. Which, in itself, is not necessarily a bad thing. There was Brazil 2019, a collision that left Vettel with a puncture but, objectively speaking, was pretty close to a 50-50 incident. And then there was Styria 2020, a collision for which Leclerc was quite clearly responsible.

The interesting part, however, isn't that Leclerc has occasionally taken out a team-mate. Other great racing drivers have done that, too. What's interesting is how these incidents have suddenly become more frequent since Hamilton arrived at Ferrari. And what that might eventually mean for Leclerc's standing within the team.

Before Las Vegas: An interview that aged rather badly

In the early hours of Sunday morning, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1 broadcast an interview with Leclerc. The 29-year-old climbed into a Ferrari road car with Naomi Schiff, the pair went for a drive along the Strip, and they chatted about the things new parents tend to chat about: their babies.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Eventually, Schiff asked the inevitable question about his relationship with Hamilton. Leclerc replied: "It's very good. It's very good. And I know that whenever I say that, people are like, oh yeah, very well PR trained and all of that."

After Mexico, "it's only required one discussion. And of course, Lewis and I won't always agree on everything. And that's normal. We are all human beings. We all have our opinions. And I have my opinion, and Lewis has another, and that's fine. We've always had a great relationship with Lewis. To speak just eases the tensions that there are, which are normal when you are fighting for wins."

"I love Ferrari, and I've always said it's always been my dream team. But it's also true that whenever something happens in Ferrari, it's always taken out of proportion, and that makes things even more difficult. But again, one minute after Lewis and I started talking, we knew that this was over and that was behind us. It only required a discussion."

What happened in the race immediately afterwards was music to the ears of those who have long suspected that Ferrari's drivers are merely putting on a show whenever they publicly insist that the media are exaggerating their supposed tensions and that everything is perfectly harmonious behind closed doors.

Now, I don't wish to suggest that Leclerc was lying in that interview. For all I know, he and Hamilton genuinely get along splendidly away from the circuit. It's just that this harmony seems to evaporate with remarkable speed once they put their helmets on and find themselves approaching the same corner side by side.

As early as lap 12, when Leclerc had a ringside seat as Hamilton cut the track while battling Lando Norris, he radioed: "He [Hamilton] needs to be careful with the squeezing because it's not going to end well."

Hamilton duly received a ten-second penalty for the incident, much to his bewilderment: "Oh that's bullshit. […] Isn't that interesting? There's one race where someone would have it would be mitigating circumstances they give them five seconds and they give me ten for avoiding an incident."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Later in the race, it was Hamilton's turn to lose his patience with Leclerc, whose Ferrari was filling virtually every inch of his rear-view mirror: "Charles is just … Can you tell him to back the f**k off? Because I'm trying to catch these guys ahead."

Now, honestly, doesn't that sound just a little like all that polished PR training might be doing a rather good job of concealing some very real tensions?

One interesting detail: If you watch the onboard footage from Leclerc and Hamilton around their collision at Turn 7, on lap 38 of the 50-lap Las Vegas Grand Prix, the team radio remains silent on both channels. No apology from Leclerc. No furious outburst from Hamilton. Whether neither driver actually said anything or whether the relevant messages are simply missing from the available recordings, I cannot say.

At least Hamilton showed himself to be quite the team player when he learned that Leclerc had been handed a ten-second penalty: "No, no, I don't want that." Remarkable, really. Because Hamilton would have had every reason to hit the roof after yet another incident involving his team-mate.

But that shouldn't be mistaken for evidence that Hamilton is entirely happy with the situation. Asked after the race whether Ferrari needed stricter rules for its drivers, he replied: "I've done all I can, and I've said everything and more."

That sounds very much like a man who believes he has made his position abundantly clear. And who now considers it somebody else's responsibility to sort out the mess.

How Leclerc is putting his standing at Ferrari at risk

I don't consider Leclerc a "sneaky little bastard". But I do consider his behaviour in 2026 rather foolish. And the real danger isn't the ten-second penalty in Las Vegas. It's what incidents like these might eventually do to the trust his own team places in him.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Having comprehensively put Hamilton in his place on the track in 2025, Leclerc had effectively established himself as the Scuderia's designated golden boy. And although nobody ever said so explicitly, many Ferrari observers were left with the impression that, when push came to shove, he was the driver the management loved just that little bit more.

Not an undisputed number one, don't get me wrong. More like the number one in Ferrari's heart, among two drivers who were, on paper at least, almost equally matched.

A little like the situation at Red Bull in 2010, before Sebastian Vettel won his first world championship and subsequently established a somewhat clearer hierarchy in his battle with Mark Webber. In our analogy, Leclerc would have been Vettel, and Hamilton would have been Webber.

Back then, Vettel and Webber collided while fighting for the lead at the Turkish Grand Prix, leaving Red Bull with the unenviable task of explaining to two fiercely ambitious alpha males that they were perfectly entitled to race each other, provided they could refrain from destroying their own team's chances in the process.

Sounds familiar?

Of course, historical comparisons only go so far. Leclerc isn't Vettel, Hamilton isn't Webber, and Ferrari's circumstances in 2026 are different from Red Bull's in 2010. But the fundamental dilemma remains the same: When two drivers are operating at roughly the same level, the internal pecking order isn't determined by lap times alone. Trust matters, too.

And that is precisely where Leclerc might be developing a problem. After Monza came Mexico. After Mexico came Las Vegas. And by now, a series of unnecessary incidents has developed into a pattern that even Vasseur can no longer dismiss as just another racing incident.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

To follow up Monza with Mexico, and then Mexico with Las Vegas, requires a degree of audacity bordering on the outrageous. So much so that even Vasseur considers it disrespectful towards the team. "Charles, I want to see you just after the race, before everything." That leaves precious little doubt about how the Ferrari team principal apportions responsibility for the latest intra-team drama.

Particularly as Ferrari had already summoned its drivers for a discussion after Mexico. The matter was revisited in Sao Paulo. And during the race in Las Vegas, Leclerc was even explicitly reminded to keep the team's interests in mind when fighting on track.

Fat lot of good it did.

Which inevitably raises another question: Just how much authority do Vasseur's dressing-downs actually carry? If you explain to your drivers after Mexico that they need to show some consideration for one another, only to find yourself having exactly the same conversation a few weeks later, the message clearly hasn't sunk in. Authority isn't demonstrated by how sternly you lecture somebody. It's demonstrated by whether the lecture actually makes a difference.

None of this is intended to absolve Leclerc of responsibility. But it does suggest that Ferrari may now have more than just an overambitious driver on its hands. It may have a problem with how two world-class drivers conduct themselves towards one another, and with the boundaries the team sets for them.

As Ferrari's prodigious talent for the present and the next era, Leclerc had built himself a position at Maranello as solid as a brick wall. And now he is dismantling that wall, brick by brick. With his own two hands.

Not because Ferrari has suddenly forgotten what an exceptionally gifted racing driver Leclerc is after three incidents. Nor because Vasseur is about to write off his sporting future. But because there is a difference between being the fastest driver in a team and being the driver the entire organisation trusts implicitly when it really matters.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

For Hamilton, all of this is rather splendid.

The 2026 world championship was never going to be won against the superior Antonelli-Mercedes combination anyway. But 2027 might be a different story. And by then, Leclerc may no longer be the one who can count on the Scuderia's unconditional and unwavering support.

Naturally, Hamilton will have to deliver the performances to justify that support himself. Leclerc's mistakes won't magically translate into extra lap time for Hamilton. But when two drivers are closely matched on outright pace, trust, loyalty and the way they handle internal conflicts can quite easily tip the balance.

Hamilton and Ferrari were hardly a great love story from day one. But if the woman you're secretly just a little more in love with keeps rejecting you and treating you with disrespect, sooner or later you might decide to marry the other one instead. And who knows? You might even end up considerably happier.

A question Ferrari probably ought to be asking itself by now.

Not whether Leclerc is still fast enough to become world champion. That is beyond dispute. But whether he is currently behaving like someone you would want to trust unconditionally when a world championship is on the line again.

One mitigating factor in Leclerc's defence

There is, however, one important point worth making in Leclerc's defence: Responsibility for the incident on lap 38 is clear. The stewards agree. But if you take the time to study his onboard footage carefully, it becomes apparent that he didn't simply throw his Ferrari down the inside of Hamilton in some wild burst of PlayStation-inspired ambition.

He was actually slowing down quite considerably. And yet he still ended up sliding almost alongside Hamilton, at which point the collision occurred.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Ill-advised? Absolutely. Deliberately malicious? I don't think so.

Nor, incidentally, was Leclerc particularly defiant afterwards. He accepted responsibility for the incident. That is as much a part of the truth as the entirely justified criticism of his manoeuvre.

And ultimately, what happened was also a consequence of an unhealthy Formula 1 regulation package in which modern-day horsepower gladiators no longer brake on the absolute limit as they approach a corner, but instead glide into it like pilots of an unpowered sailplane. Leclerc would almost have needed to perform an unnaturally forceful braking manoeuvre to avoid ending up alongside Hamilton.

That, too, is part of Ferrari's Las Vegas story in 2026.

And it is probably what Leclerc was getting at when he said: "I don't think that this was as on the limit as any other fight in a way, I felt there was a place to get there without taking too much risk."

I think we can probably grant him that point. As a mitigating circumstance. Not as an acquittal.

Because even if Leclerc never intended to cause a collision, one uncomfortable truth remains: A driver of his calibre ought to know when an overtaking manoeuvre is likely to do more harm than it could ever possibly achieve. Especially when the driver in the other car is his own team-mate.

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