F1 drivers set for private talks over response to Verstappen swearing controversy

Formula 1 drivers are planning discussions about how best to respond to their unease about the FIA’s hardline response to Max Verstappen swearing in a press conference.

The FIA’s decision to impose a day’s public service punishment on Verstappen for using the F-word ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix has not gone down well with the series’ current stars.

It even prompted the Dutchman himself to stage protests at subsequent official press conference appearances – offering only short answers to fulfil the requirements of the regulations.

On Sunday night, during a privately arranged gathering to speak to media outside the formal FIA setting, Verstappen revealed that what had happened over the weekend was the sort of thing that could help push him towards retirement.

But Verstappen is not alone in being unhappy about the matter, and said he had been backed by other drivers in their private Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) WhatsApp group.

Asked if there was support for him, Verstappen said: “Yeah, for sure. Of course, I wrote in the GPDA [chat] the ruling, and everyone was almost laughing like, 'what the hell is that' basically. So, yeah, it is very, very silly.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Ben Hunt

Now, it has emerged that the GPDA wants to gather the thoughts of all of its members and work out a response.

Speaking to the YouTube channel of Motorsport.com's sister site Formel1.de, GPDA chairman Alex Wurz said that while not everyone’s style may be to use expletives, the issuing of penalties for swearing was excessive.

“How many lifetime community services would Guenther Steiner have to serve for using the F-word?” said Wurz, who also tweeted about the topic. “He was glorified for using the F-word.

“Netflix broadcast this worldwide, no problem. But then to suddenly change like that?

“I have to say: [the choice of words] is not my personal taste as a driver. As GPDA chairman, I have to officially say that we will, of course, discuss it internally, first reach a full consensus, and then we will consider whether and in what form we will talk to the FIA and the president.”

Wurz said it was not the style of the GPDA to use the media to push its agenda, and expressed his hopes that the issue could be resolved behind closed doors to keep all parties happy.

“Personally, I always believe, and we also do this at the GPDA: we solve it internally,” he said. “We don't go through the media.

“Very rarely does something go from the GPDA to the media because we simply try to solve things internally for the sake of the sport and want to bring the people and the individual key stakeholders on our journey together.

“I think drivers have to be allowed to express themselves authentically to some extent. Of course, it shouldn't be personally offensive, and it shouldn't be discriminatory either. They've all come a long way in that regard. So, for me personally, the penalty is too severe.”

The Verstappen controversy came in the wake of remarks that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem made to Motorsport.com about his desire to see drivers swear less on team radio.

"We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music," Ben Sulayem said.

"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."