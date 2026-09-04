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Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1

Ferrari started its Formula 1 home race in Monza on the front foot with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton topping first free practice

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari 1-2 to set the fastest time in first free practice at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix.

Leclerc's time of 1m23.008s, set on medium tyres, was quick enough to pip team-mate Lewis Hamilton on a hot summer afternoon at the historic Monza circuit.

Leclerc set his time halfway through the first of three practice sessions, boosting expectations from the partisan home crowd in Italy.

Sporting a throwback livery paying tribute to Michael Schumacher's first season with Ferrari in 1996, 30 years ago, Ferrari came to its home track with its latest suite of upgrades. Those updates include a refined low-drag rear wing and the Scuderia's second permitted engine upgrade that aims to help slash its power unit deficit to Mercedes.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris had been leading the early running before the session was interrupted by Colton Herta's stricken Cadillac. The American was asked by his team to park the car with hydraulic issues, bringing out the red flag.

Test driver Herta had been hunting another superlicence point with his practice outing, but due to his lack of mileage the former IndyCar ace will not get one for his Monza run.

Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

The session resumed with 34 minutes on the clock, with Mercedes' George Russell dipping below Norris' time before Leclerc took charge with a 1m23.008s on medium rubber.

Hamilton followed Leclerc through in second, shipping 0.173s to his team-mate on the same medium compound, as Russell reclaimed third with a 1m23.312s lap on soft tyres, three tenths down on the leading Ferrari.

Liam Lawson, who returned to Red Bull as regular driver Isack Hadjar continues to recover from his wrist injury, took fourth ahead of championship leader Antonelli.

Antonelli faces a back-of-the-grid penalty for a full power unit change and therefore is fully focused on optimising his race set-up.

The Italian demoted Norris to sixth ahead of Racing Bulls man Arvid Lindblad and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto. Alpine duo Franco Colapinto and Paul Aron, with the Estonian performing rookie FP1 duties in Pierre Gasly's car, rounded out the top 10.

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In the second McLaren, Oscar Piastri was 11th ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who received a second opportunity to fill Lawson's temporarily vacated Racing Bulls seat.

Herta and Aron were just two of four rookie drivers out on track in FP1. Ayumu Iwasa took Max Verstappen's place at Red Bull and Williams young driver Luke Browning got a run in Alex Albon's car as teams took the opportunity to satisfy one of the four mandated rookie FP1 runs for the season on a non-sprint weekend.

With temperatures soaring above the agreed threshold of 31 degrees and expected to do so for every on-track session, the FIA declared a heat hazard for this weekend's running, forcing drivers to either wear cooling vests or carry additional ballast.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Richard Wood, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
33

FP1

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

1'23.008

M 251.238
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.173

1'23.181

0.173 M 250.715
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.304

1'23.312

0.131 S 250.321
4 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.425

1'23.433

0.121 S 249.958
5
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.636

1'23.644

0.211 S 249.328
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.711

1'23.719

0.075 M 249.104
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 29

+0.794

1'23.802

0.083 M 248.858
8 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 21

+0.998

1'24.006

0.204 S 248.253
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 27

+1.020

1'24.028

0.022 M 248.188
10 Estonia P. Aron Audi 61 Audi Audi 23

+1.169

1'24.177

0.149 S 247.749
View full results

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