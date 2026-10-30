Practice report

Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP: Charles Leclerc beats Kimi Antonelli to top FP1

The Ferrari driver topped opening practice at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a session that featured 10 rookies

Ed Hardy

Edited: Oct 30, 2026, 7:39 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc was comfortably fastest in opening practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, beating runner-up Kimi Antonelli in a session 10 rookies took part in.

The Ferrari driver set a 1m18.128s that was six tenths faster than Formula 1’s champion-elect, whose Mercedes stablemate Frederik Vesti completed the top three with a 1m18.861s.

Vesti – in for George Russell – was one of 10 rookies contesting FP1 with all teams bar Ferrari fielding a youngster, as Mexico is a good place to do so due to the session happening in unrepresentative conditions.

Not only does it start at least 90 minutes before qualifying and the race do on Saturday and Sunday respectively, but the track also evolves aplenty during the weekend as it is rarely used throughout the year.

That evolution was seen early in practice as Leclerc initially set the pace with a 1m21.965s, before lap times continuously tumbled as hard-tyre runner Antonelli soon went 1.151s quicker.

The 20-year-old gained another seven tenths on his next run, a 1m20.155s, before Leclerc lowered the benchmark again to a 1m19.197s, 0.303s quicker than Antonelli’s following lap.

Both drivers frankly dominated the early runs amid power-unit problems on Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull, before Lewis Hamilton got in on the act with a 1m19.869s to go third after 25 minutes.

The Ferrari driver subsequently went quickest by 0.060s on his next run, a 1m19.137s, before soft tyre runs commenced at the start of the second half of the one-hour session.

It began with Leclerc going 1.009s faster than his team-mate’s hard-tyre benchmark with a 1m18.128s, soon before Antonelli went 0.659s slower on a 1m18.787s.

Drivers outside of the top three endured a tougher time in the low-grip conditions: technical problems plagued Audi stand-in Freddie Slater, while McLaren pair Leonardo Fornaroli and Oscar Piastri went off in sector one.

Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Piastri – at the place he lost the championship lead last year – just couldn’t get a tune out of his MCL40, going 1.248s off the pace on his soft-tyre lap with 15 minutes remaining.

Instead it was Vesti who got amongst the act, going third with a 1m18.861s and just 0.080s behind Antonelli.

It was around that time that Jak Crawford caused a brief virtual safety car, having stopped at Turn 1 in Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, before drivers returned to the harder compounds for the final 10 minutes.

So Leclerc’s 1m18.128s went unbeaten, 0.659s and 0.733s quicker than Antonelli and Vesti respectively, while Hamilton finished fourth by going 0.738s off the pace.

Fifth went to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull substitute Ayumu Iwasa, the reigning Super Formula champion who set a 1m19.113s on mediums, ahead of sixth-placed Pierre Gasly on soft rubber.

The Alpine driver set a 1m19.210s, while Fernando Alonso (+1.229s), Piastri (+1.248s), Oliver Bearman (+1.284s) and Arvid Lindblad (+1.350s) completed the top 10.

Read Also:

FP1

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1 C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

1'18.128

S 198.320 2

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.659

1'18.787

0.659 S 196.661 3 F. Vesti Mercedes 72 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.733

1'18.861

0.074 S 196.477 4 L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.738

1'18.866

0.005 S 196.464 5 A. Iwasa Red Bull Racing 36 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.985

1'19.113

0.247 M 195.851 6 P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 33

+1.082

1'19.210

0.097 S 195.611 7 F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 29

+1.229

1'19.357

0.147 M 195.249 8 O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 30

+1.248

1'19.376

0.019 S 195.202 9 O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 28

+1.284

1'19.412

0.036 M 195.114 10 A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 30

+1.350

1'19.478

0.066 S 194.952 11 I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+1.417

1'19.545

0.067 S 194.787 12

N. Tsolov Racing Bulls

91 RB Red Bull 29

+1.476

1'19.604

0.059 S 194.643 13 N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 27

+1.480

1'19.608

0.004 M 194.633 14

G. Minì Alpine

62 Alpine Mercedes 22

+1.818

1'19.946

0.338 S 193.810 15 R. Hirakawa Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.854

1'19.982

0.036 M 193.723 16 C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 31

+1.878

1'20.006

0.024 M 193.665 17

L. Fornaroli McLaren

67 McLaren Mercedes 25

+2.107

1'20.235

0.229 S 193.112 18 S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 31

+2.267

1'20.395

0.160 M 192.728 19 J. Crawford Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Honda 15

+2.675

1'20.803

0.408 M 191.755 20 L. Browning Williams 46 Williams Mercedes 33

+2.741

1'20.869

0.066 M 191.598 21

F. Slater Audi

98 Audi Audi 14

+2.817

1'20.945

0.076 H 191.418 22 C. Herta Cadillac F1 Team 25 Cadillac Ferrari 30

+3.237

1'21.365

0.420 M 190.430 View full results

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