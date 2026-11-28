Qualifying report
Formula 1 Qatar GP
F1 Qatar GP: George Russell beats Kimi Antonelli to pole
George Russell takes sixth pole of 2026 as Mercedes dominates qualifying at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 28, 2026, 7:13 PM
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George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
George Russell has grabbed an emphatic pole for Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix, defeating team-mate Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes blitzed the competition in Doha.
On the demanding, high-downforce circuit of Lusail, Mercedes proved a step ahead of the competition in every session over the weekend, and the Silver Arrows capitalised on their cornering advantage by locking out the front row.
Russell led from Antonelli after the first of two runs in the decisive Q3 shootout with a 1m21.695s lap, nearly two tenths up on his world champion team-mate and well clear of the competition.
As Antonelli questioned being out first in the queue for the final runs, the Italian teenager struggled to find any improvement on his second attempt and settled for second. Russell almost matched his first run, but did not need to improve to claim his sixth pole of a character-building campaign.
McLaren's Lando Norris found a tenth on his second lap to claim third ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Isack Hadjar out-qualifying his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen for fifth on the grid.
Ferrari continued a woeful weekend in Doha, having been struggling for grip and pace throughout practice. Charles Leclerc could only manage seventh on the grid, a shocking 1.260s off pole. Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad beat the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton to eighth, with Liam Lawson rounding out the top 10.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Red Bull, rather than McLaren, looked somewhat close to Mercedes in Q2, with Hadjar's 1m22.344s less than three tenths behind pacesetter Russell, who had the edge on Antonelli with a 1m22.079s lap.
Behind those two teams and McLaren, Ferrari struggled again, with Leclerc a full second behind as they looked to fight with Racing Bulls.
There was still a big enough cushion for both teams to make it into Q3, though. The battle for the top-10 was a tight fight between Haas, Alpine and Audi, but ultimately none of the three teams had enough in the tank to bother 10th-placed Lawson.
Oliver Bearman came closest, missing the cut by 0.240s. Pierre Gasly recovered from lost track time in FP2 to take 12th on the grid, followed by Gabriel Bortoleto and team-mate Franco Colapinto. Haas rookie Rafael Camara and veteran Nico Hulkenberg will start from the eighth row on Sunday.
Mercedes and Red Bull were the only two teams to just set one timed lap in Q1, with Russell's 1m22.557s leading the way ahead of Antonelli and Verstappen. The other frontrunners set a second time on scrubbed tyres, though, equally saving crucial sets of softs for later on.
After the first set of runs, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were on the outside looking in and the Williams drivers stayed in those positions after the second effort. That was a relief for Colapinto, who escaped Q1 by a tenth of a second in 16th. Meanwhile, Haas rookie Camara also advanced in 14th, but had to deploy a second set of softs to do so in 14th.
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were 19th and 20th for struggling Aston Martin, with Cadillac duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez completing Sunday's grid.
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F1 Qatar GP - Qualifying results
cq
All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1
G. Russell Mercedes
63 Mercedes Mercedes 12
1'21.695
S 238.795 2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 15
+0.128
1'21.823
0.128 S 238.421 3
L. Norris McLaren
1 McLaren Mercedes 15
+0.480
1'22.175
0.352 S 237.400 4
O. Piastri McLaren
81 McLaren Mercedes 15
+0.550
1'22.245
0.070 S 237.198 5
I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
6 Red Bull Red Bull 12
+0.596
1'22.291
0.046 S 237.066 6
M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 Red Bull Red Bull 12
+0.637
1'22.332
0.041 S 236.947 7
C. Leclerc Ferrari
16 Ferrari Ferrari 18
+1.260
1'22.955
0.623 S 235.168 8
A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
41 RB Red Bull 15
+1.337
1'23.032
0.077 S 234.950 9
L. Hamilton Ferrari
44 Ferrari Ferrari 18
+1.413
1'23.108
0.076 S 234.735 10
L. Lawson Racing Bulls
30 RB Red Bull 15
+1.439
1'23.134
0.026 S 234.662 11
O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
87 Haas Ferrari 12
+1.672
1'23.367
0.233 S 234.006 12
P. Gasly Alpine
10 Alpine Mercedes 12
+1.873
1'23.568
0.201 S 233.443 13
G. Bortoleto Audi
5 Audi Audi 12
+1.959
1'23.654
0.086 S 233.203 14
F. Colapinto Alpine
43 Alpine Mercedes 12
+1.964
1'23.659
0.005 S 233.189 15
R. Camara Haas F1 Team
51 Haas Ferrari 15
+2.168
1'23.863
0.204 S 232.622 16
N. Hulkenberg Audi
27 Audi Audi 12
+2.204
1'23.899
0.036 S 232.522 17
C. Sainz Williams
55 Williams Mercedes 9
+2.675
1'24.370
0.471 S 231.224 18
A. Albon Williams
23 Williams Mercedes 9
+2.857
1'24.552
0.182 S 230.726 19
F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
14 Aston Martin Honda 9
+3.015
1'24.710
0.158 S 230.296 20
L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
18 Aston Martin Honda 9
+3.555
1'25.250
0.540 S 228.837 21
V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
77 Cadillac Ferrari 9
+3.668
1'25.363
0.113 S 228.534 22
S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
11 Cadillac Ferrari 9
+4.104
1'25.799
0.436 S 227.373 View full results
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