Formula 1 United States GP

Fans lose it as Daniel Ricciardo spotted supporting Liam Lawson at Austin live performance

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson took to the stage for a rare live music performance in Austin ahead of the United States Grand Prix

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren

Edited: Oct 23, 2026, 6:14 PM

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Liam Lawson had some familiar faces in the crowd as he took to the stage in Austin on Thursday night.

The New Zealander headlined Garage Sessions with Liam Lawson and Friends at part of Esses Bazaar ATX, held at Inn Cahoots on East Sixth Street ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo, who Lawson replaced at Racing Bulls in 2024, was there to watch along with current team-mate Arvid Lindblad and former team-mate Isack Hadjar.

Lawson performed alongside his brother Marcus and two childhood friends, Thomas and Harrison, in what was his first public performance since he was 11.

"I am feeling a lot of things. I mean, I'm excited for... It's a cool opportunity to do this with my brother and a couple of friends that I've grown up playing with," the 24-year-old told the media in Austin ahead of the performance.

"To be honest, we haven't done this for like 10 years. And obviously, we never really performed, but we grew up playing together when we were very young. So it's a cool opportunity. But no, I'm sh***ing myself, for sure."

When asked if there was more pressure for the live performance than for a grand prix, Lawson added: "Oh my God, like 10 times more pressure for this. I would happily get in a Formula 1 car and go into Q3 over doing this."

Racing Bulls shared a photo of Lawson and Ricciardo at the event, along with several videos from the performance. "Racing Bulls giving the people what they want," one fan commented, while another added: "Australasia loves to see it."

"OH MY GOD, I'M TOTALLY CALM AND COLLECTED ABOUT THIS (I’m 110% screaming)," another fan posted.

The United States Grand Prix will take place on 25 October at the Circuit of the Americas.

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