Ferrari confirms it will introduce first ADUO update at F1's Italian GP
The Italian marque was awarded two upgrade tokens due to the ADUO results
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Ferrari will introduce an upgrade to its Formula 1 power unit at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix with it permitted under the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities system.
This year, F1 introduced the ADUO system, which grants manufacturers extra opportunities to improve their engines should they be lagging behind on performance, with results taken every quarter of a season.
Red Bull was contentiously named as F1’s benchmark and because Ferrari is deemed to be over 4% adrift on power, the Italian marque is granted two upgrade tokens.
The first will therefore be used at Monza as previously reported by Motorsport.com but now confirmed by Ferrari, which will also bring updates to its rear wing for the low-downforce circuit.
“We are introducing an updated power unit as part of the development opportunities available under ADUO,” said team boss Fred Vasseur.
“It represents a step in the right direction and as we know, this year is very much about marginal gains.
“Monza is a demanding circuit and the field is extremely close. Our priority will be to execute every aspect of the weekend as well as possible from Friday onwards.
“We want to draw extra motivation from the passion of our home crowd and give our tifosi a strong weekend.”
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
It is understood that the upgrade will add 15bhp to the Ferrari engine, and this will halve the deficit to the Mercedes power unit, which is believed to be the strongest complete package despite the ADUO results.
This is something that has held Ferrari back in 2026 considering its chassis is on a par, if not better, than that of the championship-leading Mercedes outfit, which leads the Scuderia by 87 points.
Ferrari is also set to run a Michael Schumacher-inspired livery this weekend to mark 30 years since the seven-time world champion made his debut at the squad with whom he won five titles.
“Monza is always a very special weekend for Ferrari,” added Vasseur, whose team is searching for its first Italian GP win since Charles Leclerc in 2024.
“Racing in front of our tifosi gives the whole team incredible energy and this year there will be an additional emotional dimension as we celebrate Michael Schumacher and the legacy he has left in our company.
“His relentless pursuit of improvement, attention to detail and strong belief in teamwork are values that remain key to us today.”
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