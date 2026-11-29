Formula 1 Qatar GP

George Russell: I need to convert Qatar GP pole into win after “pretty rubbish” performances

George Russell is looking to build momentum for 2027, starting with converting Qatar GP pole into his first win since Azerbaijan

Haydn Cobb

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 10:48 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell admits he needs to turn his Qatar Grand Prix pole position into victory to build momentum, after some “pretty rubbish” race performances at the end of this Formula 1 season.

The Mercedes driver took his first pole since September’s Azerbaijan GP – a race he went on to win – and has acknowledged he must do the same in Qatar after a run of poor performances.

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Russell, who has started on the front row at the last three rounds either on merit or due to penalties applied to other drivers, has failed to reach the podium since his Baku triumph over two months ago as he saw Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli streak to the drivers’ title.

The Briton has also fallen to joint-fourth in the current championship standings – level on points with Lando Norris but ahead on countback – and has been open about needing to find momentum in the closing rounds of this season to launch a renewed title tilt in 2027.

Key to that task has been gelling with his Mercedes F1 car which he has been unable to consistently do all season, but he felt it clicked in Qatar which enabled him to grab pole ahead of Antonelli.

“I just had so much confidence in the car, something I've missed for a while,” Russell said. “But I'm happy, it's the fourth race in a row now I'm on the front row [including Qatar].

"It's been a good couple of races on the Saturday afternoons for me, so I just need to try and convert it tomorrow because the Sundays have been pretty rubbish.”

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Russell added: “It's always a challenge to maximise it, but this is probably the best the car has felt all season, in all honesty. So, of all of the races that we have done, putting the lap together, this has probably been the most straightforward from all of them, just because the car's felt so good.

“[When] the car's not feeling good and you're a bit off the pace, you're always overdriving and trying to compensate, and that's where it's difficult to get clean laps. But every lap we did just felt really clean, really good.”

Russell also pointed to Mercedes better understanding of its upgrade package that was debuted in Malaysia as a breakthrough in Qatar, given it is the first high downforce track F1 has visited since its unexpected trip to Sepang as the replacement venue for the Bahrain GP.

“We've had five or six races now with this package,” he said. “We definitely didn't hit the ground running with it.

“Red Bull have been exceptionally competitive recently, but I think this circuit just hits all the right spots for our car. So, I think we've got to just look at how the average pace has been. We have definitely shown very good pace at points.

“Kimi had a great race in Austin. We potentially could have fought for the victory with Lando in Brazil. Mexico we were on the front row, so it's not like we've had bad races.

“But I think we'll all be pleased, and it will be interesting going into Abu Dhabi if – there’s no way I expect the same gap, but if we can still be at the forefront of the pack.”

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