Formula 1

How young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be?

Could a driver become Formula 1 world champion at just 17 years old? It may sound impossible, but under certain circumstances, the FIA regulations actually allow it

Stefan Ehlen

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 1:20 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1 world champion in 2026 at 20 years and 68 days old, breaking Sebastian Vettel's previous age record by more than three years. But does that make Antonelli the youngest Formula 1 world champion of all time? So far yes, but there is room for someone to come and usurp the Italian.

But how young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be, and what are the chances of Antonelli losing his age record to an even younger driver?

Part of the answer can be found in Appendix L of the FIA's International Sporting Code. Section 13.1 ("Qualifications for the full Super Licence"), Article 13.1.2, states: "The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition."

Driving in Formula 1 at 17: Theoretically possible

However, that does not mean only drivers aged 18 or over are allowed to compete in Formula 1. Article 13.1.2 also includes an exception, introduced in 2024, which reads:

"At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old."

In theory, then, a 17-year-old could become Formula 1 world champion and beat Antonelli's age record by more than two years – provided they managed to win the title in their very first F1 season.

Under-18s in Formula 1

There has already been a 17-year-old Formula 1 driver: Max Verstappen was just 17 years and 166 days old when he made his debut in Australia in 2015, making him the youngest driver in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen had already completed his first Formula 1 test runs in 2014 at the age of 16. Later that year, shortly after his 17th birthday, he made his first appearance at a Formula 1 race weekend as a Friday practice driver.

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, and Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

But Verstappen's remarkably early F1 debut had consequences: The FIA tightened its Super Licence requirements and raised the minimum age to 18 from 2016. Young drivers were also required to have competed in single-seater championships for at least two years and accumulated 40 Super Licence points - Verstappen would not have met those criteria.

Following the introduction of the age exemption, Antonelli (2024) and Arvid Lindblad (2025) both received their Super Licences at the age of 17. However, both were over 18 by the time they made their Grand Prix debuts – as was Lance Stroll, who debuted in 2017 at the age of 18 years and 148 days, making him the second-youngest Formula 1 driver after Verstappen.

In theory, Antonelli's age record could therefore be broken one day. But to achieve that, a driver would probably have to become world champion in their first or second season. How likely is that?

Winning the world championship as a rookie: Has it ever happened?

F1 history records only one driver who won the title in his very first world championship season – and that was a special case: Giuseppe Farina won the inaugural world drivers' championship in 1950.

Since then, the earliest any driver has won the title has been in their second world championship season. This has happened just four times: Juan Manuel Fangio (1951), Jacques Villeneuve (1997), Lewis Hamilton (2008) and Antonelli (2026).

Three of those four drivers had already come remarkably close in their rookie seasons: Fangio lost the 1950 championship to his Alfa Romeo team-mate Farina by just three points; Villeneuve lost the 1996 title to his Williams team-mate Damon Hill at the final Grand Prix and Hamilton finished runner-up in 2007, just one point behind Kimi Raikkonen.

Read Also:

Not impossible for Antonelli record to be broken

These examples show that it is not impossible. But the circumstances have to be right – above all, a competitive car, as Fangio (Alfa Romeo), Villeneuve (Williams), Hamilton (McLaren) and Antonelli (Mercedes) all had at their disposal. Very few young drivers, however, enter Formula 1 with a frontrunning team straight away, as Antonelli did with Mercedes.

It would therefore take an exceptional set of circumstances for a driver under 20 to become F1 world champion. But such a scenario could certainly happen.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Stefan Ehlen





Sebastian Vettel reveals why BMW didn't want him – but Red Bull did



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sebastian Vettel reveals why BMW didn't want him – but Red Bull did





Review: What Formula 1 Fans Can Expect from "Schumacher '94"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Review: What Formula 1 Fans Can Expect from "Schumacher '94"





Why is the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix taking place in Malaysia?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Why is the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix taking place in Malaysia?

Latest news





How young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 14 min



How young can a Formula 1 world champion actually be?





Sebastien Ogier tipped for partial WRC 2027 programme



WRC



WRC WRC 2 h



Sebastien Ogier tipped for partial WRC 2027 programme





Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



2 h



Max Verstappen jokes about key difference with Kimi Antonelli at 20: “He speaks Italian!”





Kimi Antonelli almost had to retire in Mexico due to an oil leak



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



3 h



Kimi Antonelli almost had to retire in Mexico due to an oil leak

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe