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Isack Hadjar "pissed off" after mechanical problems strike at Singapore GP

The Red Bull driver retired from the sprint race and failed to set a lap in grand prix qualifying

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Isack Hadjar was left “pissed off” after various mechanical problems disrupted his Saturday at the Singapore Grand Prix - leaving him with a back row start for Sunday’s Formula 1 race.

A track limits violation caused the Red Bull driver to start the sprint from ninth, but he retired after just two laps due to a power unit failure.

The Austrian outfit provisionally repaired the RB22 in time for grand prix qualifying, but a broken fourth gear meant Hadjar failed to set a lap and was therefore dumped out of Q1.

It continues a series of mechanical faults for the 22-year-old, who late on at Sepang last weekend dropped to fifth due to a battery failure.

“It's pissing me off because I just want to drive,” said Hadjar. “I just want to get to it and go new tyre after new tyre, and now I don't get to do that. I'm stuck in... yeah, I'm just really, really pissed off.”

His retirement from the sprint caused a particular stir online as he went head on into the Turn 5 escape road, parking up close to the Marina Bay paddock entrance.

“I don't know, I stopped until, just for safety measures, but, it wasn't clear,” added Hadjar. “I just didn't know where, what was the safest spot.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Liam Fabre

“So, yeah. I don't know. My car got caught on fire and stuff. It was just a disaster. Today, I don't even know. I could have stayed back in Paris. It would have been the same.”

Hadjar’s frustrations are perhaps heightened by the successes of his team-mate Max Verstappen, who won both the Sepang grand prix and Singapore sprint from pole.

The four-time world champion will also start Sunday’s race from that position, so there’s clearly potential in the RB22 but Hadjar has been unable to utilise it.

He reckons it being a sprint weekend makes it harder for him considering there’s just one practice outing, limiting how much teams can tweak under parc ferme rules.

“For me, that's the problem with these weekends,” the Frenchman said. “You don't get to work on the car. Like, it's just impossible. You just kind of need to get lucky.

“There's no work. I guess it's not entertaining for people to watch us do a lot of tests. But it's important to us, and now... yeah, the car was handling terribly.

“I was excited for today to see what the change brought. I was excited to see what I could do with the engine that was working fine and I don't get to do it, so it's hard to learn anything on weekends like that.”

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