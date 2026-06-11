Isack Hadjar responds to potentially losing Monaco GP podium

The outcome of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix currently remains more uncertain than ever after Alpine lodged a Right of Review against Pierre Gasly’s two pitlane speeding penalties.

It has cleared the first hurdle with its appeals deemed admissible, but it remains to be seen whether this will ultimately change the results as the penalties dropped Gasly from third to seventh.

If that were to happen then it would push Isack Hadjar down to fourth, therefore removing his second career podium and first for Red Bull after finishing behind Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

But the young Frenchman has suggested that he wouldn’t be too bothered if that were to turn into reality, having already established himself as a solid team-mate to Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“That would be a shame for my history in Monaco because it would just look good that I signed my contract for Red Bull in Monaco after winning a race and having my first podium for Red Bull in Monaco,” said Hadjar ahead of this weekend’s Barcelona Grand Prix.

“It just sounds good. The only downside would be the three points taken away from me, the podium I had, the emotions were there, so it would be three points less.”

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday