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Isack Hadjar set for Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Hadjar will start from the back of the Formula 1 grid at Spa-Francorchamps after incurring a penalty

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar is set to start this weekend's Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a his fifth power unit of 2026.

Hadjar has been given his fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger and exhaust system, exceeding his season's maximum allowance of four.

Given the number of grid spots Hadjar would lose exceeds 15, his penalty is converted into a back-of-the-grid start, with the Frenchman now set to line up in 22nd position on Sunday.

On Thursday Hadjar had already alluded to his string of five consecutive top six finishes, since May's Canadian Grands Prix, likely coming to an end this weekend.

"This weekend, I think another top-six finish is going to be difficult given where I'm starting from, but we'll give it a go," Hadjar told Canal+. "The main focus will be on race pace. It won't be as much about qualifying performance, because we already know what to expect.

"We'll probably start 22nd on the grid, but Spa is a track where you can overtake. A lot can happen, and we know we've got decent race pace. So I'm expecting to have some fun on Sunday."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Team-mate Max Verstappen is also taken a new V6 motor, turbo and exhaust, but the four-time world champion is safe because he had only used two of each thus far.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris will also move to the back of the grid because he is taking his fifth battery of the season, exceeding his allowance of four, following a number of reliability issues.

Norris and Piastri are both moving to a new Mercedes HPP power electronics unit, which should improve reliability, with Norris moved back 10 spots on the grid. The pair also has Mercedes' latest combustion engine at its disposal, one weekend after Mercedes' other customer teams Williams and Alpine.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll also incurs a grid penalty for installing a new Honda MGU-K electric motor, with Stroll also demoted 10 places in theory. Given his team's performance woes, the Canadian was expected to start towards the back anyway and looks likely to line up in 21st alongside Hadjar.

Photos from Belgian GP - Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Aston Martin F1 Team pitstop practice

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Aston Martin F1 Team pitstop practice

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Mercedes car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Land Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
McLaren car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Cadillac car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Audi car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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