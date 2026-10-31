Formula 1 Mexican GP

Isack Hadjar summoned to Mexico GP stewards for "misconduct" in F1 paddock

The Red Bull driver shoved away a fan who was attempting to take a selfie

Ed Hardy

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 9:40 AM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Isack Hadjar has been summoned to the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix stewards for an alleged incident of “misconduct” in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez paddock.

The Red Bull driver had been approached by a fan attempting to take a picture, but he was shoved away twice by a furious Hadjar after his disrupted FP1 session.

“Alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.l of the FIA International Sporting Code - Misconduct, relating to an incident in the Formula 1 paddock today,” read the stewards report.

It happened in between both Friday practice sessions with Hadjar suffering disappointment in the opening one-hour outing, finishing just 11th and 1.417s off Ferrari pacesetter Charles Leclerc.

Hadjar was plagued by power unit problems, which caused him to complete just 21 laps, and that was the third-lowest total ahead of Jak Crawford (Aston Martin) and Freddie Slater (Audi).

The situation did slightly improve in FP2 though, as Hadjar finished sixth and 0.410s behind Leclerc, who was again on top, with team-mate Max Verstappen claiming fifth.

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