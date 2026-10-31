Formula 1 Mexican GP
Isack Hadjar formally warned for fan incident in F1 Mexico GP paddock
The Red Bull driver shoved away a fan who was attempting to take a selfie
Ed Hardy
Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 5:20 PM
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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Isack Hadjar has been given a formal warning by the Mexico Grand Prix stewards for shoving a fan in the Formula 1 paddock ahead of opening practice.
The Red Bull driver was initially summoned for an alleged incident of “misconduct” at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.
Hadjar had been approached by a fan attempting to take a picture, but he was shoved away twice and the Frenchman consequently breached Article 12.2.1.l of the International Sporting Code.
A report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 6 (Isack Hadjar) and the team representative and reviewed video evidence.
“The driver stated that he was running late for FP1 and had stopped to have a photograph with a young fan, when he was approached by a paddock guest in an aggressive manner.
“One security person was walking behind him and was unable to intervene and prevent what was tantamount to an invasion of the driver’s private space.
“The driver initially resisted the move by placing his hand on the waist of the guest, holding him at bay, then the driver pushed him aside with his open right hand.
“This latter action by the driver is regarded as a breach of the regulations however in mitigation of penalty the stewards considered the following matters:
“a) The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person
“b) The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area
“c) The driver did not have sufficient security present
“d) The guest was invading his personal space without his consent
“e) The general issue drivers have experienced moving through the paddock.”
What followed was a rather frustrating Friday for Hadjar, who finished a lowly 11th in the opening one-hour practice session, 1.417s off pacesetter Charles Leclerc.
The 22-year-old was plagued by power unit problems, causing him to complete just 21 laps and that was the third-lowest total ahead of Jak Crawford (Aston Martin) and Freddie Slater (Audi).
His situation did slightly improve in FP2 though, as Hadjar finished sixth and 0.410s behind Leclerc, who was again on top, with team-mate Max Verstappen claiming fifth.
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