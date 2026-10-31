Formula 1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton: First Ferrari F1 pole “takes me back to watching Michael”

The seven-time world champion says his Mexico City Grand Prix pole is a reward for the “belief” Ferrari has shown in him

Alex Harrington

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 11:59 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Lewis Hamilton can finally say he has scored pole position for three different teams after a blistering lap today gave him pole for tomorrow's Mexico City Grand Prix - his first grand prix pole for Ferrari. The seven-time champion says it took him back to watching Michael Schumacher dominate with the Italian team.

Hamilton beat his former team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top three in the other Ferrari.

Speaking in the post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton admitted it had been so long that he could barely remember his last pole.

“It’s been a long time since I think I’ve sat in this spot. I don’t really remember the last time I had a pole. And like embarking on this journey with Ferrari and all the challenges and ups and downs we’ve had.”

Hamilton said the result was a reward for the faith Ferrari had shown in him, and that it carried extra meaning because of the team’s history with Schumacher.

“I think just my belief in this team, I think the opportunity that they’re giving me and the belief that they’ve put and faith they’ve put in me also. It feels great to be able to reward them with a pole.

“And to have your first Ferrari pole, I mean, jeez, it just takes me back to watching Michael get all those pole positions when he was with Ferrari, and all those wins. So it’s very, very special.”

Schumacher won five of his seven world titles with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004. Hamilton went on to equal his record of seven championships in 2020 with Mercedes.

Today's pole came after a difficult Friday where Hamilton was forced to stop on track during FP2, missing his long run with a high fuel load.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Obviously, when the car stopped on track and we lost the long run that everyone got to do, but just continuing to hold on to that hope that one day we’ll get back on the front row and to P1 once we dialled the car in,” Hamilton said.

“It was a really, really clean lap. I needed it because I mean Charles, I think, was three or four tenths up the road from the first run, and that’s quite a big deficit to close on your last lap, but I knew areas that I could improve on.”

Hamilton has endured a difficult first season with Ferrari in 2025, failing to score a grand prix podium. But as he arrived in Mexico third in the drivers' standings, he is now hoping he can overtake Russell, who sits just a single point ahead of him.

He has never started from pole at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“It’s obviously a really long way down to Turn 1. I don’t think I’ve ever been on pole here before,” he added.

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