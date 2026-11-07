Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton insists Ferrari tensions with Charles Leclerc are over: "We've squashed it"

Ferrari's drivers "had a conversation" with each other - and ready to move on from their disagreement over the Mexico GP

Oleg Karpov Isa Fernandes

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 9:45 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he and Charles Leclerc have cleared the air in Sao Paulo following their clash at the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix and the tensions have been “squashed”.

Moreover, the seven-time world champion insists it didn't require Fred Vasseur's involvement – as the drivers resolved their differences between themselves.

"I mean, Fred hasn't cleared the air in the sense of me and Charles," he said, speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying in Sao Paulo. "We sat and spoke and we squashed it and we're moving on. I think we still have a huge amount of respect for each other.

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"And I'm glad we had a chat. Now we move on along just fine as normal. So sometimes in those scenarios it just takes having a conversation and there's been no demands from either side."

The tension arose following the race in Mexico, in which Hamilton felt he lost the chance to win because of his team-mate. Leclerc attacked the Briton on the opening lap, both left the track – and as a result, the victory went to Max Verstappen.

Vasseur didn't have a chance to meet with both drivers together in Mexico, and talks were postponed until they arrived in Sao Paulo – with Leclerc staying longer in Europe due to the birth of his child.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Before that, during Thursday's press conference, Hamilton doubled down on his comments from Mexico, confirming he thinks Leclerc races him harder than any other driver. Now that the conversation between the two has taken place, Hamilton insists the pair can move on.

"It's just been both giving our points and areas that we can do better and support each other. So I'm hoping to have better races moving forward," he said.

"It's okay sometimes to disagree"

Leclerc also confirmed that the conflict is resolved and the drivers have no issues with each other.

"Yes, of course," he said, when asked whether his relationship with Hamilton was good again. "I really believe that when we speak things are much better straight away. Of course there is tension, of course we want to finish ahead of each other and sometimes we are not going to do things right.

"And it's okay sometimes to disagree on the way you see things. But at the same time discussing about those then helps a whole lot.

"From my perspective, I was very straightforward of course and I think it was good to speak. I think this is always needed after a moment like this.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I think it took proportions that are way too big, but it has been around also for way too long. At the same time, it was a very special week for me so I couldn't really have those discussions before.

"And it was important to have those discussions, but now I consider that a closed chapter and I think it will be important to look ahead."

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Previous article Lewis Hamilton opens up on clear-the-air talks with Charles Leclerc after Mexican GP clash

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