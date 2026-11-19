Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton addresses speculation around Ferrari "trust" issues
The seven-time F1 champion has defied pitstop calls on multiple occasions across recent rounds
Ed Hardy Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 11:48 AM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton has insisted there are zero “trust” problems at Ferrari despite him overruling strategic calls becoming a repeated occurrence across recent Formula 1 grands prix.
The seven-time world champion has ignored calls to pit in two of the last four rounds - Singapore and Brazil - with both backfiring on the Scuderia driver.
In Singapore he elected to keep track position under a virtual safety car, but on worn tyres he dropped from podium contention to sixth late on - for which he apologised afterwards.
Then in Brazil last time out, Hamilton stayed on slicks despite the rain intensifying and this led to a late spin at the final corner before pitting the following lap to eventually finish ninth.
Those instances came amid talk of fractious relations down at Ferrari but ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed all is well - particularly with his new-for-2026 race engineer Carlo Santi.
“It’s definitely not a trust thing, we’re constantly working on our communication,” said the 41-year-old.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
"It's been a lot better this year. Carlo has done an amazing job and those particular two times, particularly the last time, was just I didn't have the information I needed.
“I got the call right at the last minute. We'll just continue to work on the processes. We're super united in what's working, in the right direction."
This year has been much improved for Hamilton, who is fourth in the standings with three rounds remaining, currently on 261 points compared to his total of 156 in 2025.
His first year in Ferrari colours was certainly underwhelming, but there have still been signs of improvement in 2026 despite it being a significant jump from last season.
Not only is that in reference to the strategic calls, but also his connection with team-mate Charles Leclerc, clashing on a few occasions and most notably in Mexico three weeks ago.
It cost Ferrari the win and Hamilton subsequently criticised Leclerc’s “do or die” attitude, before suggesting in Sao Paulo that the Monegasque races him harder than he does with other drivers.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images
That led to an hour-long meeting between both Scuderia drivers plus team boss Fred Vasseur and Hamilton and Leclerc are now confident that the issue has been resolved.
“Charles is a great driver,” said Hamilton. “The detail we went into about stuff like that, in terms of when we close the visor, it's very clear, we understand each other, we understand each other's boundaries and the ultimate goal, which is to get the best result for the team.
“So I don't feel like that will be a problem moving forward. I have no concerns or worries about racing him, and I don't think he does for me either.”
The talk surrounding the Mexico clash was naturally high, but Leclerc reckons that is a consequence of driving for Ferrari and all focus is now on securing runner-up in the constructors’ standings.
“Everything has been taken out of proportion,” said Leclerc. “I'm kind of used to it now, driving for Ferrari for so many years. But things are very often taken out of proportion.
“The goal is not always to agree and that will never happen. We can have different opinions and that was the case, for example, in Mexico.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
“But just the fact of speaking eased all tensions and we were completely fine with it. It's not that we had to speak for an hour, even though it ended up lasting an hour, just because we had a good time.
“We started speaking about many other things in trying to bring the team and to help the team go forward.
“But the discussion about the tension was like maybe five or 10 minutes and then the air was clean and that's it.”
Ferrari heads into the Vegas race 95 points ahead of third-placed Red Bull and 142 behind Mercedes, who clinched its ninth title at Interlagos.
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