Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton addresses speculation around Ferrari "trust" issues

The seven-time F1 champion has defied pitstop calls on multiple occasions across recent rounds

Ed Hardy Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 11:48 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has insisted there are zero “trust” problems at Ferrari despite him overruling strategic calls becoming a repeated occurrence across recent Formula 1 grands prix.

The seven-time world champion has ignored calls to pit in two of the last four rounds - Singapore and Brazil - with both backfiring on the Scuderia driver.

In Singapore he elected to keep track position under a virtual safety car, but on worn tyres he dropped from podium contention to sixth late on - for which he apologised afterwards.

Then in Brazil last time out, Hamilton stayed on slicks despite the rain intensifying and this led to a late spin at the final corner before pitting the following lap to eventually finish ninth.

Those instances came amid talk of fractious relations down at Ferrari but ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed all is well - particularly with his new-for-2026 race engineer Carlo Santi.

“It’s definitely not a trust thing, we’re constantly working on our communication,” said the 41-year-old.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's been a lot better this year. Carlo has done an amazing job and those particular two times, particularly the last time, was just I didn't have the information I needed.

“I got the call right at the last minute. We'll just continue to work on the processes. We're super united in what's working, in the right direction."

This year has been much improved for Hamilton, who is fourth in the standings with three rounds remaining, currently on 261 points compared to his total of 156 in 2025.

His first year in Ferrari colours was certainly underwhelming, but there have still been signs of improvement in 2026 despite it being a significant jump from last season.

Not only is that in reference to the strategic calls, but also his connection with team-mate Charles Leclerc, clashing on a few occasions and most notably in Mexico three weeks ago.

It cost Ferrari the win and Hamilton subsequently criticised Leclerc’s “do or die” attitude, before suggesting in Sao Paulo that the Monegasque races him harder than he does with other drivers.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Yuri Cortez / AFP via Getty Images

That led to an hour-long meeting between both Scuderia drivers plus team boss Fred Vasseur and Hamilton and Leclerc are now confident that the issue has been resolved.

“Charles is a great driver,” said Hamilton. “The detail we went into about stuff like that, in terms of when we close the visor, it's very clear, we understand each other, we understand each other's boundaries and the ultimate goal, which is to get the best result for the team.

“So I don't feel like that will be a problem moving forward. I have no concerns or worries about racing him, and I don't think he does for me either.”

The talk surrounding the Mexico clash was naturally high, but Leclerc reckons that is a consequence of driving for Ferrari and all focus is now on securing runner-up in the constructors’ standings.

“Everything has been taken out of proportion,” said Leclerc. “I'm kind of used to it now, driving for Ferrari for so many years. But things are very often taken out of proportion.

“The goal is not always to agree and that will never happen. We can have different opinions and that was the case, for example, in Mexico.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“But just the fact of speaking eased all tensions and we were completely fine with it. It's not that we had to speak for an hour, even though it ended up lasting an hour, just because we had a good time.

“We started speaking about many other things in trying to bring the team and to help the team go forward.

“But the discussion about the tension was like maybe five or 10 minutes and then the air was clean and that's it.”

Ferrari heads into the Vegas race 95 points ahead of third-placed Red Bull and 142 behind Mercedes, who clinched its ninth title at Interlagos.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”

Next article Lando Norris: “A hell of a lot of money” riding on McLaren’s fight for third

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ed Hardy





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



4 h



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



7 h



Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP





F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell pips Pierre Gasly in tricky FP2



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



10 h



F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell pips Pierre Gasly in tricky FP2

More from

Lewis Hamilton





F1 Mexico GP fallout was “taken out of proportion” - Charles Leclerc



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



F1 Mexico GP fallout was “taken out of proportion” - Charles Leclerc





What is left to fight for in F1 2026?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



What is left to fight for in F1 2026?





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Charles Leclerc on journalist ban: “I was surprised by the choice of words”





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s





Toto Wolff is not afraid of losing Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari



Formula 1



Formula 1



Toto Wolff is not afraid of losing Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari

Latest news





Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire



Formula E



FE Formula E 7 min



Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire





Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 48 min



Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season





Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP





Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate



WRC



WRC WRC



Rally Saudi Arabia



2 h



Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe