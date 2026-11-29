Formula 1 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen expects "tyres with no rubber left" in Qatar, despite Pirelli simulations

Verstappen does not share Pirelli's expectations and believes some sets of tyres will be taken to the "absolute limit" in Qatar. The Dutchman acknowledges that it could be dangerous

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 2:08 PM

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As is the case every year, the extremely high tyre wear in Qatar is once again a major talking point in the Formula 1 paddock. Pirelli has again imposed a maximum stint length, with the limit set at 27 laps this year. That is two laps more than last season, a decision based on Pirelli's own simulations.

However, Pirelli’s chief engineer Simone Berra concluded that some tyre sets had already reached 100% wear on Friday after completing 15 laps instead of the permitted 27.

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It raised the question of whether the stint limit needed to be reduced further, but Pirelli has opted against doing so. According to the Italian manufacturer, the degradation is also high – with a loss of 0.2 seconds per lap – which would make it unlikely that teams would complete the full 27 laps on a set of tyres. According to Pirelli, a team would simply be sacrificing race time by doing so.

The limit has therefore not been reduced further, but Max Verstappen is not convinced that things will actually play out that way in practice. When asked by Motorsport.com during his Dutch media session in the paddock whether tyre chaos could be on the cards, he replied: "Well, there will be quite a few tyres that will be taken to the absolute limit, to the point where there's no rubber left on them."

Asked whether that was potentially dangerous, Verstappen continued: "Yes, but it is what it is. There's nothing we can do about it."

Verstappen personally believes some teams will push the limit and go for 27 laps.

"We'll see on Sunday, but I think there will be a few people who just keep going. Obviously, you hope nothing goes wrong, but if you're allowed to do 27 laps, there will definitely be a few teams doing 27 laps."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Why Pirelli believes increasing the limit has made no difference

When asked by Motorsport.com whether, with the benefit of hindsight, increasing the limit to 27 laps for this year had been a misjudgement, Berra said he did not share that view.

"I don't think that two laps are a big difference. So, in my opinion, it was the right decision in the end, because those two laps don't really affect the tyre integrity.

"And the degradation itself is higher than what we expected pre-event as well. I think this will force the teams to stop anyway, so in my opinion, they will manage things more. The degradation level will for sure be lower during the race, that's clear.

"And I don't think it's really powerful, looking at the last analysis we have done, to do a 27-lap stint. Because you extend for so long, with a clear drop in performance, that it forces you to take a new tyre and stop."

Aside from the maximum stint length, the high tyre pressures were also a talking point. Even with the front tyre pressures at 29psi, Pirelli still found “deep cuts” in the tyres caused by gravel on Friday.

However, the Italian manufacturer was reluctant to increase the prescribed minimum pressure even further, as the tyre works much like a balloon in that respect. The tyre's contact patch with the asphalt becomes smaller, which can lead to even higher localised wear. In addition, graining then shifts more towards the centre of the tyre.

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