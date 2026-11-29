Formula 1 Qatar GP
Why Max Verstappen thinks Qatar GP reality check is actually positive for Red Bull
After four victories in the past six grands prix, Verstappen believes this F1 weekend helps show everyone that Red Bull still has a long way to go before it can fight for the title in 2027
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 29, 2026, 12:33 PM
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Things have largely been on an upward trajectory for Max Verstappen and Red Bull over the past few Formula 1 weekends. In fact, since the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Verstappen alone has scored more points than both Mercedes drivers combined, and the same applies when comparing his tally with those of Ferrari and McLaren.
Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen had already said that things would be more difficult for Red Bull at the Lusail International Circuit. The track predominantly features high-speed corners, and that is not an area in which Red Bull excels, according to the four-time world champion.
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Isack Hadjar and Verstappen will occupy the third row of the grid on Sunday and, although that is certainly not where Red Bull wants to be, Verstappen is in a sense glad that it is happening now.
After several weeks of jubilation, it serves as an eye-opener heading into 2027: Red Bull is not there yet. It keeps everyone's feet firmly on the ground, both internally and externally.
"Perhaps after those victories, you're a bit too quick to think: now we're fully back in the mix, we're on top of things. Sometimes a weekend like this is quite good," Verstappen told Motorsport.com during his Dutch media session in Qatar.
"If you're not fighting for the world championship anyway, then it's good to realise once again that we're clearly still behind at certain tracks."
The weakness in high-speed corners is one of the issues Verstappen has been highlighting for some time – an area that the team knows it needs to improve, but which it simply could no longer address in 2026 due to the budget cap.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
"We haven't put any upgrades on the car for a while now. We've fine-tuned a few things, but there haven't been any real upgrades," Verstappen continued.
"At some point, you reach the limit. We've had to change so many things on our car this year compared to the start of the season that at some point you simply run out of money, unfortunately."
It is certainly an issue that is high on the agenda for the upcoming winter, with the aim of resolving it for the 2027 challenger from Milton Keynes.
"The high-speed corners, but also the stability of the car. Those things can clearly still be improved," he added.
Why McLaren's balance is completely different from Red Bull's
For the remaining races of this year, there is really only one thing left at stake for Red Bull: the battle with McLaren for third place in the constructors' championship.
Red Bull currently holds a nine-point advantage over the Woking-based team, but both papaya cars are ahead of Red Bull on the grid in Qatar. Verstappen is quick to add that getting the better of McLaren on Sunday will be no easy task either.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
"That will be very difficult. If you look at their balance, they always have a lot of grip at the front of the car, whereas for us it's pretty much always the other way around. That's a bit of a disadvantage at this track," he said.
"We weren't quick enough here last year either, but of course we still won the race because of a blunder on their part. So you never know how things are going to unfold, but I don't think a fourth consecutive win here is on the cards."
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